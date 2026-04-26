Hours after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, social media users quickly voiced speculation that it may have been staged, noting that it was Donald Trump's first appearance at the annual dinner.

The shooter had reportedly entered, or been stopped in, a lobby area during what users described as Trump's only attendance at a White House Correspondents' Dinner-style event during his presidency.

Trump's relationship with the White House Correspondents' Dinner has long been unusual. As president, he repeatedly skipped the event, breaking with the tradition followed by most modern US leaders. That history is now being used by social media users to frame claims that his attendance at a single dinner in 2026 coincided with a sudden security scare.

Trump's Only White House Dinner Appearance

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Online posts suggest that during Trump's reported appearance at a White House dinner, a shooter was somehow involved in a disturbance inside or near the venue. Different accounts describe it slightly differently, but many convey the same idea: a security breach occurred during the event and drew attention because Trump was there.

Some users have suggested that the timing of the incident is suspicious. One widely shared post said Trump had avoided correspondent dinners for years, and that a security breach suddenly happened when he finally attended. 'Trump has skipped EVERY correspondent's dinner across his presidencies. Except this one. And all of a sudden there's a shooter in the lobby.'

The user who posted the sentiment linked the incident to wider political issues like approval ratings and foreign policy.

Trump has skipped EVERY correspondant's dinner across his presidencies. Except this one.



And all of a sudden there's a shooter in the lobby



Ok. — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) April 26, 2026

By mentioning a 'security breach' happening at the same time, they are hinting — without evidence — that the incident could be convenient or even manipulated to generate sympathy or change the narrative around him. There are also suggestions that Trump possibly staged the shooting so his ballroom could be approved.

Everything We Know About the Shooter

Cole Allen is reported to be a 31-year-old man from Torrance, California. News reports identify him as a Caltech graduate with degrees in mechanical engineering and computer science. He has also worked part-time as a teacher for a tutoring company (C2 Education) and has been described in some profiles as a game developer as well.

Authorities say Allen allegedly breached security at the Washington Hilton, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was being held, and opened fire with a shotgun near a security checkpoint. He was quickly subdued by Secret Service agents.

During the incident, at least one law enforcement officer was injured, and the event was evacuated while Trump, the first lady, and other officials were escorted out.

Reports indicate he was armed with a shotgun, and some sources say additional weapons may have been found. He is also believed to have been a guest staying at the same hotel, though his motive is still not confirmed.

Officials say he is currently in custody / hospital under guard, and faces serious federal charges, including firearm-related and assault charges. A full motive has not been established yet.

However, users who are suspicious of the circumstances couldn't believe that a ' low wage school teacher from clear on the other side of the country' who bought 'a shotgun all the way from California after months of planning' would do the shooting, referring to thinking it's a highly-organised setup.