It wasn't a glossy press release or a late-night chat-show that first announced Radiohead's long-awaited comeback.

Instead, the band's die-hard fans became detectives, piecing together cryptic clues such as mysterious flyers posted across Europe, an intentional Error 404 on their official website, and even the quiet registration of a new legal entity earlier this year.

After weeks of buzzing speculation, Radiohead have finally confirmed today their first tour in seven years, with headline residencies in London, Madrid, Berlin, Bologna, and Copenhagen.

These gigs, set for November and December, mark their first live appearances since 2018, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

Fans as Sleuths: The Digital Treasure Hunt

No other band inspires such forensic fan analysis quite like Radiohead. According to The Guardian, the comeback was pieced together through an online treasure hunt fuelled by Reddit threads, viral TikTok theories, and Instagram posts by their longtime visual collaborator Stanley Donwood.

As one fan put it, 'It felt like being back in the early 2000s ARG days' — a nod to alternate reality games beloved by devoted followers.

The discovery that the band registered 'RHEUK25' as a limited liability partnership in March was a textbook hint, a tried-and-true sign to fans that fresh Radiohead activity was imminent.

The excitement hit fever pitch last week when flyers emblazoned with a rocket-like symbol mysteriously appeared on street corners from London to Berlin, instantly sparking viral attention.

TikTok Sparks a Viral Revival

Radiohead's sudden tour announcement comes amid a surprising resurgence. Their 1997 track 'Let Down' stormed the US Billboard charts for the first time ever, propelled by viral TikTok videos introducing them to a whole new generation.

British culture watchers might be interested to know the band's experimental 2003 album Hail to the Thief was recently remixed alongside Shakespeare's Hamlet in acclaimed stage productions in Manchester and Stratford-upon-Avon, demonstrating their reach beyond music into art and theatre.

Back Together, For Now

Drummer Philip Selway told BBC News the band reunited 'just for the hell of it' last year to rehearse and were pleasantly surprised by how good it felt to play together again after seven years. This casual reunion quickly morphed into a full-blown tour plan.

Unlike many of their contemporaries, Radiohead are not promising a new album alongside the live dates. Frontman Thom Yorke has been refreshingly blunt, telling the press, 'I think we've earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves.'

Tickets and Charity

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but fans must pre-register to minimise touts and bots. A £1 per ticket levy in the UK will be donated to support struggling grassroots music venues, with European ticket proceeds going to Médecins Sans Frontières, reflecting the band's ongoing social conscience.

Controversy Clouds the Comeback

But it isn't all smooth sailing. Pro-Palestinian campaigners have called for a boycott of the tour unless the band publicly distances itself from guitarist Jonny Greenwood's performances in Tel Aviv.

Greenwood, who has also protested against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has become central to this heated debate. The band maintains that the tour is about reconnecting with music and fans, not politics.

For the moment, the anticipation overshadows the protests, with thousands rushing to register for what could easily become the most sought-after UK tour dates in years.

For fans eager to keep up with Radiohead's full tour schedule and latest updates, visit their official website at radiohead.com.