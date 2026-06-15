Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he ordered British forces to intercept a suspected Russian shadow-fleet oil tanker in the English Channel, as authorities investigate a vessel operating under the flag of Cameroon.

Royal Marines and National Crime Agency officers boarded the tanker, identified as the Smyrtos, during a six-hour operation on 14 June involving military helicopters and support from French authorities. Footage released by Starmer showed personnel descending onto the vessel before carrying out searches on board.

The operation has also drawn attention to the vessel's registration. According to vessel-tracking data published by MarineTraffic, the Smyrtos was sailing under the flag of Cameroon when it was intercepted. The tanker is now being held off the Dorset coast near Weymouth while investigators examine its ownership, registration records and cargo documentation.

Authorities Probe the Cameroon Registration

Registering a ship under a foreign flag is legal and common in international shipping. The practice, known as a 'flag of convenience,' allows vessels to operate under the jurisdiction of a country other than that of their owner.

However, British authorities are examining whether the vessel's registration, ownership structure and trading activity were consistent with international maritime regulations. Officials have not alleged that the Cameroonian registration itself was unlawful.

Overnight, Royal Marines Commandos of the @RoyalNavy were involved in the interception of a shadow fleet vessel. They were supported by @HMSSutherland, @HMSLedbury and the Maritime Air Group.



Mission success thanks to the skills, bravery and professionalism of our people. pic.twitter.com/jwde56O5lA — First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff (@GenGJenkinsRM) June 14, 2026

Investigators are instead seeking to establish who ultimately owns and operates the tanker, and whether it was involved in activity designed to circumvent sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Focus on Russia's Shadow Fleet

Read more Iranian Footage Of IRGC Boarding Ships In Strait Of Hormuz Appears To Be Staged, Says BBC Verify Iranian Footage Of IRGC Boarding Ships In Strait Of Hormuz Appears To Be Staged, Says BBC Verify

The operation forms part of wider efforts to target what Western governments describe as Russia's 'shadow fleet,' a network of tankers used to transport oil following sanctions imposed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The fleet is often associated with complex ownership structures, shell companies and vessels operating under a variety of national flags. Officials say such arrangements can make it more difficult to identify who controls a ship and whether it is involved in sanctioned trade.

British officials estimate the network includes more than 700 vessels and say it has become an important component of Russia's energy exports. The UK government has imposed sanctions on hundreds of ships it believes are connected to the fleet.

Announcing the operation, Starmer said it delivered 'yet another blow to Russia' and warned that those helping to fund President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine would not be allowed to evade sanctions.

In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel.



This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 14, 2026

Despite Putin’s best efforts to evade sanctions, we will not let him get away with it. pic.twitter.com/IIW3Cv2ENQ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 14, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also welcomed the move, arguing that restrictions on Russian energy revenues remain important to Kyiv's war effort.

Growing European Enforcement Efforts

The English Channel remains one of the world's busiest shipping routes, carrying thousands of commercial vessels every year. As governments seek to tighten sanctions enforcement, investigators are increasingly examining not only cargoes but also vessel ownership structures, registration arrangements and operational histories.

British authorities have not publicly identified the vessel's owner or accused it of breaching sanctions. Investigators are now examining ownership records, registration documents and cargo information as they seek to determine whether the tanker's operations complied with international regulations and whether any links to Russia's shadow fleet can be substantiated.

The vessel remains off the Dorset coast near Weymouth while those enquiries continue.