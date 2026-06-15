World leaders moved quickly to welcome the newly announced peace agreement between the United States and Iran, describing it as a diplomatic breakthrough that could help bring stability back to West Asia after months of tensions and conflict.

The agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump and facilitated by a group of mediators led by Pakistan, received support from several major international figures, including leaders from Qatar, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Many of them highlighted the potential benefits of the deal, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the restoration of maritime trade routes, and renewed economic activity across the region. While leaders praised the diplomatic efforts that led to the memorandum of understanding, they also stressed the importance of fully implementing the agreement and ensuring it serves as the foundation for lasting peace. Several countries also offered support for future negotiations and technical measures aimed at maintaining regional security and stability.

Regional Leaders Welcome Diplomatic Breakthrough

Among the first leaders to react was Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who praised both the agreement and the efforts that made it possible. He said: 'We welcome the agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.'

He added that Qatar hoped future negotiations would take place in a 'positive and constructive spirit,' signalling support for continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed that message in a separate statement, describing the memorandum as 'an important step towards consolidating sustainable peace and promoting economic growth regionally and internationally'.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also welcomed the development, describing it as 'an important development for establishing peace and tranquillity in our region'.

'I sincerely hope that this news, which the entire world has long needed, will pave the way for the establishment of a lasting environment of peace and security in our region,' Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also warned against provocations that could undermine the agreement and thanked Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia for their contributions to the diplomatic process.

He added that mediators would now oversee a series of pre-implementation meetings to prepare for technical negotiations and ensure the agreement can be successfully implemented once formally signed.

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European Allies Stress Implementation And Security

European leaders also reacted positively to the announcement while emphasising the need for practical implementation and long-term security measures.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as 'a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability and re-opening the Strait of Hormuz'.

'I congratulate President Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar, and elsewhere who have contributed to this breakthrough,' Starmer said.

The British Prime Minister stressed that the memorandum must be fully implemented and reiterated the United Kingdom's position that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. He also stated that Britain was prepared to assist with technical negotiations and maritime security efforts, including mine-clearance operations carried out alongside international partners.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz likewise welcomed the agreement and highlighted its potential international impact.

'I welcome the agreement between the U.S. and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East,' Merz said.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasised the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring that maritime traffic can resume without restrictions.

'This agreement must enable the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,' Macron said.

He added that France and the United Kingdom were ready to support international efforts to restore maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Macron also argued that the agreement should serve as a starting point for further negotiations on Iran's nuclear and ballistic programmes, as well as broader regional security issues.

The reactions from across Europe and the Middle East came shortly after Trump announced the agreement's completion.

'The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!' Trump wrote. 'Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!'

With the formal signing expected later this week in Switzerland, many leaders are viewing the agreement as an opportunity to reduce tensions across West Asia, revive important global trade routes, and create conditions for long-term peace and stability in the region.