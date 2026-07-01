Two masked individuals brought midday traffic to a standstill in New York City on Wednesday afternoon after scaling the Empire State Building's transmission tower for a daring stunt that culminated in a surprise marriage proposal. The man and woman managed to bypass security around noon, climbing the historic structure to unfurl a banner before descending to a lower platform where they eventually got engaged in front of a hovering police helicopter.

The situation initially triggered a massive emergency response from local authorities. Onlookers milling about on the public observation deck below watched in bewilderment as the duo appeared hundreds of feet above them on the tower grating. Security swiftly cleared the tourist areas while the climbers secured themselves to the metal framework and revealed a black banner with white lettering reading 'When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace'.

How Two Masked Climbers Reached the Top

It remains unclear how exactly the pair bypassed one of the most heavily guarded landmarks in the United States. The top floor of the architectural marvel sits at 1,250 feet, but the radio and television transmission tower pushes the total height to a dizzying 1,454 feet. Climbing such an exposed structure in the middle of a bustling metropolis is a wildly dangerous undertaking.

The wind shear alone at that altitude is enough to throw experienced professionals off balance. Yet, around noon, the pair were seen comfortably moving around the antennas that broadcast local television stations across the city. The spectacle forced the New York Police Department to scramble a helicopter to the scene.

Aerial footage captured the masked figures clinging to the dark metal grating. At first, the authorities were dealing with what appeared to be a political demonstration. The quote on their banner spoke to global harmony, a message that starkly contrasted with the chaos they caused on the ground. Whatever their true motivation, the pair clearly intended to make a massive public statement.

BREAKING: Man appears to propose to woman at the top of the Empire State Building.



The pair were earlier seen climbing the spire and holding a banner reading, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace." pic.twitter.com/rkGbsRvnMr — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 1, 2026

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40 Minutes of Tension Above Manhattan

The timeline of events shifted quickly as emergency services formulated a plan to remove the trespassers from the summit safely. Shortly after reaching the highest accessible point and flying their custom sign, the situation grew remarkably tense. One of the climbers began to descend the steep metal rungs, only to stop abruptly, turn around, and climb right back to the top.

For nearly forty minutes, the incident unfolded in the sky. The cleared observation decks sat eerily empty while thousands of tourists and locals crowded the pavements below, pointing their mobile phones upward. Then, at exactly 12:35 pm, the couple began a steady, coordinated climb down the transmission mast. The police helicopter maintained a close hover, its rotors echoing loudly against the surrounding skyscrapers as officers monitored the descent.

🤯 NOT ON THE BINGO CARD: PROPOSAL ON TOP OF THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/LiX5rTFEDy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2026

A Proposal 1,250 Feet Above the City

What happened next transformed a high-stakes security breach into a profoundly surreal moment. Once the pair reached one of the wider, lower platforms of the tower, the man abruptly paused his descent. He dropped to one knee on the metal grating. Even from a distance, the gesture was unmistakable to the authorities and the crowds watching from below. He was proposing.

The woman, still wearing her mask, accepted the gesture. The two embraced tightly against the sprawling backdrop of the Manhattan skyline, after which she finally pulled off her face covering and they shared a kiss. The moment was surreal: a tense police response becoming a bizarrely romantic spectacle in seconds.

While this specific method of getting engaged is unprecedented, scaling the landmark is not an entirely new phenomenon. To recall, the actor and singer Jared Leto legally climbed the outside of the building in 2023 to promote a world tour for his band 30 Seconds to Mars. However, Leto had official permission, safety riggers, and months of preparation.

Unlike Leto, these rogue climbers had none of those official safeguards. Police sources confirmed the two were taken into custody at around 1 pm, with no injuries reported. Potential charges could include trespass and reckless endangerment, police sources said.

An Empire State Building spokesperson said: 'The unauthorised incident at the building has been resolved with the constructive and helpful coordination of the NYPD. There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests.'