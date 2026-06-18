New York Police Department officers took a teenage suspect into custody after gunfire erupted in Times Square, marking the first arrest linked to a daylight shooting that broke out just before 4pm near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue on Thursday. Police say the youth was carrying a firearm that has now been recovered, and detectives are still working to establish whether the incident was random.

Authorities confirmed that no individuals sustained injuries. According to CBS, law enforcement successfully recovered one firearm from the youth, though investigations remain active to determine if the violence was random.

What EarthCam Footage Reveals About The Daylight Gunfire

EarthCam footage provides a clear look at the moments leading up to the incident. The video shows two individuals running into the street before they draw weapons and initiate the gunfire.

Following the discharge of the weapons, the subjects fled on foot. While one suspect under 18 is detained, the NYPD stated they are searching for other individuals who may be involved.

Dozens of police officers swiftly descended upon the busy scene to secure the area. During the preliminary investigation, detectives were observed inspecting the engine compartment of a blue Hyundai.

Officials promptly warned of severe traffic delays and road closures throughout Midtown. Commuters should expect significant mass transit disruptions near West 45th Street and Eighth Avenue due to ongoing police activity.

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Why 10,000 NYPD Officers Are Lining The Parade Route

This violence coincides with heightened security for the New York Knicks NBA championship victory parade on Thursday. The department announced on Wednesday that 10,000 NYPD members will protect the route.

These security precautions follow celebrations that erupted during the playoff run against the San Antonio Spurs. Just hours after the team won on Saturday, celebrations resulted in 63 arrests.

Police data indicated that at least 10 members of the NYPD sustained injuries while managing the crowds. The city is taking no chances with public safety during the upcoming festivities.

What To Expect Along The Historic Broadway Route

The procession will begin at 10am near Bowling Green within the Financial District. The route will proceed north along Broadway until concluding at City Hall, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the keys to the city.

This stretch is widely recognised as the 'Canyon of Heroes' due to its history of hosting ticker-tape parades. 'From a playoff run that left New Yorkers breathless to a tip-in that will be talked about for decades, the Knicks have earned a hero's welcome,' Mamdani stated on Tuesday.

'We have dreamed of this moment for generations. This Thursday, our city will rise to the occasion,' the mayor continued in the statement.

EarthCam's Times Square cameras captured today's shooting incident and the immediate crowd response in the heart of New York City. pic.twitter.com/2ycU02zhZT — EarthCam (@EarthCam) June 18, 2026

How Basketball Legends And Stars Will Honour The Champions

The event will draw legendary figures, including Walt 'Clyde' Frazier, who played on the 1970s champion teams. Former star Patrick Ewing is also anticipated to attend, a source told The Associated Press.

Mike Breen, the play-by-play announcer on MSG Network, is scheduled to act as the master of ceremonies. Furthermore, Alicia Keys, known for the 2009 hit 'Empire State of Mind', is slated to perform.

'How could I not?' Keys remarked on Wednesday in a post featuring forward OG Anunoby. This Thursday marks the first ticker-tape parade for the team, as they were not honoured with one after their 1970 and 1973 titles.

To manage the aftermath, approximately 650 sanitation workers will clear the streets. If recent history is a guide, crews will sweep up tens of thousands of pounds of debris.