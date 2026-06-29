Philadelphia police have uncovered a significant collection of firearms, illicit chemicals, and suspicious documentation inside an Olney residence in Philadelphia, leading to an active federal investigation.

The discovery follows the arrest of 44-year-old Eugene Horsch on 19 June 2026. Authorities allege that Horsch was involved in a disturbance near Independence Mall, which triggered a series of events that eventually led detectives to a three-story property on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue.

The scene was littered with a stash of dangerous chemicals, urns, firearms, a drum, and, perhaps the most interesting, a chilling handwritten letter referencing serial killer Ted Bundy.

The arrest was confirmed by Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore during a press conference held on Friday, 27 June.

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Independence Hall Argument Triggered Investigation

During the press conference, Vanore stated that a US park ranger had overheard a couple arguing in a parked vehicle near Independence Hall in Old City on Friday, prompting the ranger to investigate. The park ranger, who reportedly overheard the woman inside the parked vehicle say, 'You're going to hurt me,' was shown Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) credentials by the other occupant.

'The park ranger felt that there was a legal drug activity going on. Inside the vehicle. He then discovered two firearms,' Vanore further stated. 'Both of them firearms were ultimately discovered to have obliterated serial numbers,' he added. Horsch's DEA badge was later determined to be fraudulent as well.

The female occupant of the said parked vehicle was also determined to have provided false identification. Although her face is shown on the ID, the name was identified as belonging to a woman from the Kensington area who was reported missing in 2023. This led authorities to investigate further, leading them to Horsch's residence, a three-story home in Olney, where a substantial amount of dangerous chemicals were found, along with a 55-gallon drum and approximately 120 firearms-related evidence items.

Evidence Warrant FBI Call

The evidence found in Horsch's home raised enough concern for local police to request assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which described it as a 'strange setup' that required further investigation.

'In the basement area of this property, there were chemicals. Various chemicals in bottles ... some of these chemicals, if they were to be put together and obviously ignited, they could cause some hazards,' Vanore said during the press conference.

The Inquirer also revealed that authorities found a handwritten letter containing references to violence, including harming people. 'Acting on emotion is where problems occur. What I don't think I told you was that the first time it was planned ahead of time. The threat was made before you know who came over, and I already had a 2ft zip tie in my pocket and a drum set up,' the handwritten note read. 'I had been ready and waiting, and I damn sure showed no hesitation. And it was fun.'

According to sources, investigators are still trying to determine the author of the said letter, and whether its contents reflect reality or are fictional. Meanwhile, authorities also found a bank-issued card and a death certificate belonging to two different women who have been missing since 2023 at Horsch's residence.

A convicted felon, Horsch has faced cases in Philadelphia and outside of the city, according to Vanore. Police said the case remains under active investigation and continue to urge the public to rely on official updates as the multi-agency team works to clear the property and analyse the seized materials.