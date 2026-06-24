US President Donald Trump allegedly tore into Benjamin Netanyahu on a tense phone call from Washington in September 2025, telling the Israeli prime minister that 'all the Jews are sick of you' as he pushed him to accept a 20‑point Gaza peace plan, according to a new book on the Trump presidency.

The confrontation, described in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, reportedly unfolded while Trump, Netanyahu, White House advisers and envoy Steve Witkoff were wrangling over how to end the war in Gaza.

Trump–Netanyahu Peace Plan Call Turns Toxic

The book recounts how Trump's son‑in‑law, Jared Kushner, serving again as a senior adviser and Middle East go‑between, was infuriated after Israel launched an air strike on Hamas targets in Doha, the Qatari capital, on 9 September 2025.

The attack killed Hamas figures but also a member of Qatar's security forces and drew sharp condemnation abroad.

Kushner and Witkoff had met Netanyahu's close aide, Ron Dermer, in Miami just a day earlier to discuss a possible path out of the Gaza war.

After the Doha strike, the pair reportedly told senior White House officials that 'Dermer lied to us', and Kushner vented that 'I'm f****** out. The Israelis are crazy,' according to the account in Regime Change.

Kushner went on to draft a 20‑point peace plan and discussed it with Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that September.

With Qatari cooperation seen as essential for any hostage release and reconstruction package, the plan then moved to the Oval Office, and Trump took it directly to Netanyahu.

The crucial call on 27 September 2025, as described in the book, did not unfold as Trump's envoys expected. Kushner and Witkoff, both dialled in, apparently assumed Netanyahu would baulk and blow up the process. Instead, they heard their boss unload.

'Everybody's sick of you, Bibi. All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you,' Trump reportedly snapped, a reference to Kushner and Witkoff themselves.

He is said to have told Netanyahu he had to 'f****** go along with this' because the war had 'gone on for too f****** long.'

'I'm The Best Friend Israel Ever Had'

At one point, Trump allegedly warned Netanyahu that the political relationship he had long touted on the campaign trail was on the line.

'You can't back out of this. I'm the best friend Israel ever had. Everybody hates you, and I've stood by you,' he said, according to Regime Change. He pressed the deal as 'a great deal for Israel' and, in one version of the account, suggested that refusing would risk 'a divorce' between the two leaders.

Two days after that call, on 29 September, Trump and Netanyahu appeared together at the White House to unveil the peace plan. The proposal was later endorsed by the UN Security Council in November.

The book says the deal led to the release of the remaining living hostages held in Gaza, and Netanyahu eventually apologised for the Qatar strike 18 days earlier.

Neither Trump nor Netanyahu's office is confirming or disputing the specific language attributed to the president. As of this writing, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

New Book 'Regime Change' Piles On Trump White House Revelations

The Gaza episode is only one of several heated exchanges described in Regime Change, written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The book, released on Tuesday, offers an insider chronicle of Trump's second term, detailing how senior officials have navigated crises ranging from the unsealing of the Epstein files to the expansion of the war with Iran.

According to the reporting, some officials have become so alarmed by the granular nature of the dialogue in the book that they privately wondered whether conversations in the White House Situation Room were being recorded and leaked.

One source has reported that Trump is 'furious about the blow‑by‑blow accounts' of internal deliberations, a reaction that fits the pattern of his previous clashes with tell‑all authors.

The Iran chapter is equally combustible. In the days before the US launched strikes on Iran in February, Trump again spoke to Netanyahu from the Situation Room. The book says Netanyahu told him Iran was ripe for regime change. In a later internal meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reported to have dismissed Netanyahu's analysis as 'bull ***.'

Despite months of friction over Gaza, Regime Change reports that Netanyahu later persuaded Trump to back Israel in starting a war with Iran. Tehran's retaliation, including closing the Strait of Hormuz, then upended the global economy.

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The news comes after nearly two years of punishing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a war that had already spilt into regional capitals and shredded patience in Washington.

Trump's team had crafted a ceasefire and reconstruction proposal that hinged on getting Hamas to release remaining hostages and persuading Arab governments, particularly Qatar, to bankroll the strip's rebuilding.

Netanyahu, long portrayed by Trump as a close ally, was seen within the administration as wavering just when the White House wanted to lock in the deal.