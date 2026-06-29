Winter has returned to parts of the American West just days after summer officially began. Forecasters have issued rare June winter storm warnings across parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming as an unusually cold weather system threatens heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures and hazardous travel during one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year.

The slow-moving storm has delivered a dramatic reversal after days of scorching heat across the northern Rockies. Temperatures have plunged by as much as 30 degrees, replacing summer sunshine with conditions more typical of late autumn or even midwinter.

[6:54 AM MDT 6/28/2026] Snow is occurring as low as 6300 feet from a line from near Lost Trail to Homestake Pass. Snow levels are higher away from the higher precipitation intensities further to the north. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/dFNnFaJZ8x — NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) June 28, 2026

Heavy Snow Set To Hit Popular Mountain Destinations

The National Weather Service has placed portions of Montana, Idaho and western Wyoming under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories, warning that higher elevations could receive between four and 16 inches of heavy, wet snow. Some of the highest peaks may record as much as 17 or even 18 inches before the system moves away.

Forecasters expect snow to fall at elevations as low as 6,000 feet across parts of western Montana and Idaho, while northwestern Wyoming could see accumulating snow above 8,000 feet.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast for mountain ranges including the Anaconda-Pintler and Lemhi ranges, where significant accumulations could blanket trails, campsites and backcountry roads. Around Darkhorse Lake in Montana, snowfall totals approaching 17 inches are possible.

Although recent warm weather has left road surfaces relatively mild, grassy areas, campgrounds and higher terrain are expected to accumulate snow quickly as colder air settles across the region.

Sudden Temperature Drop Raises Safety Concerns

The snowfall is only part of the story. Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall into the 30s across parts of the northern Great Basin and northern Rockies, bringing the possibility of frost and even freezing conditions in some higher-elevation valleys.

Burns, Oregon, tied its daily record low of 33 degrees on Sunday, matching a mark first set in 1947. Elsewhere, morning temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s in cities including Boise, Reno and parts of Utah's Salt Lake Valley.

The contrast is striking. Only days ago, many communities across Montana and Idaho were experiencing temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Now, some mountain locations may struggle to climb out of the 40s or low 50s during the afternoon.

Strong winds are adding another hazard. Gusts of between 45 and 50 mph are expected in exposed mountain areas, creating difficult travel conditions and increasing the risk of falling trees weighed down by heavy snow.

The National Weather Service has warned that the combination of wet snow, cold temperatures and strong winds could quickly lead to hypothermia for hikers, campers and anyone caught outdoors without appropriate winter clothing.

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Holiday Travel Faces Fresh Disruption

The storm arrives just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, when millions of visitors travel to some of America's most famous national parks.

Yellowstone National Park is expected to see winter weather affecting approaches through Targhee Pass near the busy West Yellowstone entrance, where accumulating snow could complicate already heavy holiday traffic.

Further north, Glacier National Park has only recently reopened the entire Going-to-the-Sun Road after months of seasonal snow clearance. Fresh snowfall days after the iconic route welcomed summer visitors, threatening to create difficult driving conditions once again.

Grand Teton National Park is also likely to experience impacts, with snow expected across higher mountain roads serving the park and surrounding recreation areas.

Forecasters Urge Visitors To Delay Backcountry Trips

The National Weather Service is urging anyone travelling into higher elevations to reconsider their plans until conditions improve.

'Plan for winter-like conditions in the backcountry and higher elevations,' the agency warned. 'Cold temperatures, wind, and wet snow will elevate the risk of hypothermia. Heavy wet snow may bring down trees, blocking access to backcountry roadways.'

Officials also advised travellers who must drive through mountainous areas to carry winter emergency supplies, including tyre chains, blankets, extra clothing, food, water, and first-aid equipment.

Campers face additional risks, with forecasters warning that even a few inches of heavy, wet snow can collapse tents and damage camping equipment.

June winter storms are exceptionally uncommon across the northern Rockies. According to the Fox Forecast Centre, Idaho has recorded only two June Winter Storm Warnings since 2020, while records from Iowa State University's Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate this is only the seventh June since 2005 to see a Winter Storm Watch issued in Montana.