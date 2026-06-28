President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on journalist Maggie Haberman after the release of her new book on his second presidency, denouncing it as 'Fake News, largely fiction' and branding the veteran reporter a 'third rate writer and intellect'.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump rejected the central claims in 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump', the 464-page book co-authored by Haberman and Jonathan Swan, insisting it was based on fabricated accounts and accusing the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist of cashing in by writing about him.

Trump Dismisses Maggie Haberman's Book as 'Fake News'

Trump's criticism came shortly after reports highlighting some of the book's most striking allegations, prompting a strongly personal response directed at one of his most consistent media critics.

'Based on a very quick and boring briefing concerning the Magot Hagerman book about me, it is mostly made up,' Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things she has written about me for so many years. She is a third rate writer and intellect, who has made a first rate income because of your favorite President, ME.'

Trump went on to revisit several long-running grievances with Haberman's reporting.

'She was wrong about me on the Elections, although she knew I was going to win, BIG! She was wrong about me on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and she was wrong about me on just about everything else.'

Trump also disputed suggestions that the authors possessed recordings supporting their reporting.

'And they don't have the audio tapes that they imply they have. Just another Margot Con Job! And Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon!!!'

What 'Regime Change' Alleges About Trump's Presidency

Co-authored by The New York Times' Haberman and Swan, 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump' examines Trump's return to the White House and the operation of his second administration.

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Drawing on hundreds of interviews, many conducted with sources who requested anonymity, the authors reconstruct internal conversations, policy debates and decision-making inside the administration. They also state they repeatedly contacted people named throughout the book to give them opportunities to respond or provide their own accounts.

The authors portray Trump as an unusually dominant president whose governing style is shaped by instinct, personal grievances and an increasingly tight-knit inner circle. They argue that, unlike his first administration, his second term has been built around loyal advisers rather than experienced officials willing to challenge him.

The book also describes Trump as spending much of his time between the White House and his private clubs while receiving carefully curated information from trusted aides. It portrays Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as a key gatekeeper who closely manages access to the president and understands his working style.

Book Details Corruption Claims and Power Comparisons

The book also alleges that concerns over conflicts of interest have followed Trump's second presidency, citing his family's cryptocurrency ventures, overseas business interests and the reported acceptance of a luxury aircraft from Qatar.

The authors claim that some foreign investors viewed the Trump family's cryptocurrency businesses as a direct avenue for gaining influence. They also allege that Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., secured lucrative business opportunities during his second term, including a Miami property reportedly valued at approximately £49.4 million ($67 million) that was earmarked for a future presidential library.

According to the book, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also pledged £18.4 million ($25 million) towards the presidential library fund, an unusual contribution for a serving Cabinet member.

They additionally recount an interview in which Trump reflected on historical rulers including Alexander the Great, Napoleon, Mao Zedong and Genghis Khan while discussing presidential authority. According to the book, Trump remarked that those leaders lacked the global reach made possible by modern technology before noting that many of those rulers had maintained power through fear and asking rhetorically, 'Who would ever do a thing like that? Right?'

As of publication, Haberman had not publicly responded to Trump's criticism.