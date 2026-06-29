Paris mortuaries have run out of space as France grapples with a sharp rise in deaths linked to Europe's record-breaking heat wave, with officials warning that the true toll may not be known for weeks. Preliminary figures released by Public Health France show mortality surged during the country's most intense period of extreme heat last week, prompting authorities to install temporary body storage units while funeral directors struggle to accommodate the dead.

France was among the first European countries to be hit by the prolonged heat wave in mid-June, with temperatures climbing above 40C across much of the country and overnight temperatures also reaching unprecedented levels.

The extreme conditions have since spread eastwards across Europe, but France is now confronting the immediate human cost, particularly among older people who died at home.

Paris Heat Wave Pushes Mortuaries Beyond Capacity

The scale of the crisis has become most visible inside Paris' funeral industry. Zouhaeir Hertelli, who owns a mortuary near Orly Airport, said his refrigerated storage facility filled all 32 available spaces within days, forcing him to repeatedly turn away grieving families searching for somewhere to place the bodies of loved ones.

'We're facing a really catastrophic situation,' Hertelli said. 'I'm getting hundreds of calls.'

City authorities responded by installing two temporary refrigerated units capable of holding 20 bodies each, while Paris hospitals added another 50 storage spaces. Even so, funeral directors said they have been forced to transport bodies to facilities as far away as Chartres, around 80 kilometres from the capital, because local mortuaries remain full.

Hertelli has also sought permission to place additional refrigerated containers outside his premises but said approval has yet to be granted. For families already dealing with sudden bereavement, the shortage of space has added another layer of distress.

'Families are suffering,' he said. 'We have no solution to offer them because the funeral homes are full.'

Heat Wave Death Toll Continue to Rise

Public Health France said more than 1,200 people died on Wednesday, the country's hottest day on record after temperatures exceeded the previous day's national high. Daily deaths then rose to more than 1,400 on both Thursday and Friday.

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Before the heat wave, France typically recorded between 900 and 1,000 deaths per day during April and May. Based on its preliminary assessment, the agency estimates there were at least 1,000 additional deaths during those three days alone.

Officials stressed those figures remain incomplete because many deaths occurring at home or in residential care facilities have not yet been entered into electronic reporting systems. The agency warned mortality figures are expected to increase as additional death certificates are processed.

Early data suggests around 85 per cent of the registered deaths involved people aged 65 or older. Authorities also recorded a roughly 40 per cent increase in deaths occurring at home, particularly across the Paris region.

The pattern has revived painful memories of France's catastrophic 2003 heat wave, which was blamed for around 15,000 deaths and prompted sweeping reforms aimed at protecting elderly and vulnerable residents during periods of extreme heat. More than 5,700 deaths were also attributed to unusually hot weather last summer.

Funeral director Véronique Bertrand believes some of those hard-learned lessons have faded with time. She said many of the recent deaths involved people who had been living alone and were discovered only after succumbing to the extreme temperatures.

'I think people absolutely need to wake up,' Bertrand said. 'Solidarity needs to come back.'

She argued that neighbours, relatives and local communities should once again make a habit of checking on elderly people living alone, ensuring they have drinking water and are coping during prolonged periods of exceptional heat.

Health authorities have not yet released a final death toll, and officials caution that attributing fatalities directly to heat requires careful statistical analysis. While the latest figures strongly suggest the heat wave has caused a substantial rise in mortality, investigators will continue examining death certificates in the coming weeks before confirming the full impact of one of Europe's most severe heat events in recent years.