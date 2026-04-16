Elizabeth Banks has questioned why a majority of white women voters supported Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election, saying she struggles to understand the outcome and urging more people to 'become revolutionaries' like her Hunger Games character Effie Trinket.

The actress made her point during an appearance on the Bustle podcast One Nightstand while promoting her Peacock series The Miniature Wife.

Starring across all four films released between 2012 and 2015, Banks couldn't help but reflect on her career and her role in the dystopian film series adapted from Suzanne Collins' novels.

Trump Voters Through Hunger Games Comparison

Banks said she 'doesn't understand the 53% of white ladies' who did not vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, referencing Trump's victory and expressing disbelief at the voting split among white women.

Drawing on her character Effie Trinket, she said Effie represents someone who begins by supporting a system that benefits her, before eventually recognising its cruelty. She pointed to Effie's character arc across the franchise, particularly in Catching Fire, where the character begins to question the system she once upheld.

Banks explained that Effie's shift from compliance to resistance was, in her view, a powerful example of political awakening. She said she wished more people followed that kind of transformation in real life, adding that Effie should be seen as a 'model' for change and encouraging people to 'become revolutionaries.'

How Effie Trinket Turned 'Revolutionary'

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Effie Trinket is not a revolutionary in the direct, activist sense in The Hunger Games, but her character does go through a clear shift from loyal supporter of an oppressive system to someone who begins to see its cruelty.

At the beginning, Effie works for the Capitol and helps manage the selection and handling of tributes from District 12. She is focused on rules, appearances, and etiquette, and initially treats the Hunger Games as routine rather than something morally wrong. Her behaviour reflects how deeply she has been shaped by the Capitol's propaganda and social order.

As the story progresses, especially in Catching Fire, her time with Katniss, Peeta, and Haymitch starts to change her. She becomes more emotionally connected to them and less detached from the reality of what the Games actually do to people. While she still operates within the system, she begins to show discomfort and quiet empathy.

By the latter part of the series, Effie is no longer fully aligned with the Capitol's way of thinking. However, she does not become a fighter or organiser of rebellion either. Instead, she represents a more subtle kind of change—someone who slowly recognises injustice and begins to reject it emotionally, even if she does not take an active political stand.

So, Effie is best understood as a character who evolves from complicity to awareness, rather than a full revolutionary leader, unlike Katniss Everdeen.

Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket

Banks also spoke about her long association with The Hunger Games franchise, where she played Effie Trinket across all four instalments: The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Part 1, and Mockingjay – Part 2.

She described that she first got involved with The Hunger Games after reading Suzanne Collins' books when they were newly released. At first, she even considered working on the project as a producer before eventually joining the cast once the films were being developed.

Banks added that she was drawn to the way the story builds its world and explores political ideas. The series focuses on a society ruled by a strict government and shows how people are forced to make difficult moral choices while living under that kind of control.

Effie is also set to return in the upcoming prequel film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, where the character will be played by Elle Fanning. Banks has previously described Fanning's casting as 'perfect.'