Fans across the world are mourning the death of singer Lauren Bennett, whose voice helped soundtrack one of the biggest dance hits of the 2010s. The former G.R.L. member and featured vocalist on LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem' has died at the age of 37, with her bandmates confirming the news in a heartfelt tribute.

However, as tributes continue to pour in, one question remains unanswered: Lauren Bennett's cause of death has not been publicly disclosed by her family, representatives or the group.

Lauren Bennett's Cause of Death

G.R.L. announced Bennett's death in a statement shared on Instagram, expressing their grief over the loss of their friend and bandmate.

'It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,' the group wrote. 'Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.'

The tribute continued by celebrating Bennett's life and legacy.

'We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.'

At the time of publication, Lauren Bennett's cause of death has not been revealed. Neither her family nor her representatives have issued a statement providing further details, and no official information has been released regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

From 'The X Factor' to International Fame

Born in Meopham, Kent, Bennett began singing at local talent competitions as a child before performing in pubs and bars during her teenage years.

Read more Remembering Lauren Bennett: The British Singer Behind 'Party Rock Anthem' Dies at 37, G.R.L. Releases Tribute Remembering Lauren Bennett: The British Singer Behind 'Party Rock Anthem' Dies at 37, G.R.L. Releases Tribute

Her career took a significant step forward after she competed on The X Factor. Although she was eliminated after reaching the final 12 contestants, the exposure led to an audition for the girl group Paradiso Girls. Bennett joined the group and relocated to Los Angeles at just 17 years old.

Paradiso Girls released the single Patron Tequila, featuring Lil Jon and Eve, which reached No. 3 on the US Dance Club Songs chart in 2009.

Bennett later gained worldwide recognition after appearing as a featured vocalist on LMFAO's Party Rock Anthem. Released in 2011, the song became a global phenomenon and topped charts in numerous countries, introducing Bennett to millions of listeners around the world.

She went on to join G.R.L., the five-member pop group that found success with Pitbull collaboration Wild Wild Love and the single Ugly Heart, which reached the UK Top 20 and became a Top 5 hit in Australia and New Zealand.

G.R.L. Pays Emotional Tribute to Lauren Bennett

Following the announcement of Bennett's death, G.R.L.'s tribute quickly drew messages of sympathy from fans who remembered her contributions to pop music throughout the past decade.

The group's statement focused on Bennett's character as much as her musical achievements, describing the lasting impact she had on those around her.

The announcement has prompted an outpouring of tributes online, with fans remembering her performances with G.R.L., her appearance on Party Rock Anthem, and her years in the music industry.

Singer Spoke About Mental Health

Bennett and her bandmates faced tragedy before when fellow G.R.L. member Simone Battle died in 2014.

Following Battle's death, the group released the tribute single Lighthouse and partnered with the mental health charity Give an Hour to encourage conversations around mental wellbeing.

Speaking during that campaign, Bennett said, 'There's a lot of young people who are taking their own lives, and the music industry is so influential on youth. Hopefully, for us, we would love to help at least one person.'

Those remarks were made as part of the group's mental health advocacy following Battle's death and are unrelated to the circumstances surrounding Bennett's passing.

No funeral arrangements or memorial details have yet been announced. Should Bennett's family or representatives release further information, including any official update on Lauren Bennett's cause of death, it is expected to be shared publicly.