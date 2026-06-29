The search for missing Kentucky teenager Marly Kinney has ended in tragedy after authorities recovered the 19-year-old's body near Grayson Lake following a five-day search.

As investigators work to determine exactly what happened, attention has also turned to Cameron Conley, the boat captain who was arrested on a boating under the influence (BUI) charge after Kinney disappeared. Officials have stressed that Conley's criminal case remains separate from the ongoing investigation into Kinney's death.

Who Is Cameron Conley?

Cameron Conley, 23, was the captain of the boat on which Marly Kinney was last seen before she disappeared during a boating trip on Grayson Lake in Kentucky.

According to authorities, Conley was arrested on Wednesday on a boating under the influence charge after telling law enforcement he could not locate the woman who had been with him on the boat. The BUI charge was filed shortly after Kinney was reported missing.

Investigators have not announced any additional charges against Conley in connection with Kinney's death. Officials have also stated that his case remains separate from the death investigation as authorities continue gathering evidence.

Marly Kinney Found Dead After Multi-Day Search

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources confirmed that Kinney's body was recovered on Sunday afternoon near Grayson Lake.

Officials said multiple agencies located the 19-year-old at approximately 3:45pm local time following an extensive search operation that lasted several days. Her family was notified after the discovery, while the Carter County Coroner attended the scene.

Authorities have not released a cause of death. That determination will be made by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort following a post-mortem examination.

The recovery marked a heartbreaking end to a search that drew widespread support from emergency responders, volunteers and members of the local community.

Timeline of Marly Kinney's Disappearance

Kinney was last seen on Wednesday during a boating trip on Grayson Lake before she disappeared, prompting an urgent search operation.

Read more Mystery Deepens After Elena Moore's Body Is Found: The Chilling Timeline From Gym Visit to Tragic Discovery Mystery Deepens After Elena Moore's Body Is Found: The Chilling Timeline From Gym Visit to Tragic Discovery

The effort involved the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Kentucky State Police, the US Army Corps of Engineers, local fire departments and additional rescue crews. Volunteers also joined the search as authorities combed the lake and surrounding areas over several days.

Throughout the operation, officials provided regular updates while community members rallied behind Kinney's family.

Sunday's recovery brought the search to a close but left investigators with unanswered questions surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance and death.

Investigation Into Marly Kinney's Death Continues

The investigation into Marly Kinney's death remains active, with officials continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the case.

The State Medical Examiner's Office will determine Kinney's cause of death before investigators decide whether any further action is warranted. Authorities have not disclosed additional details about what may have happened during the boating trip.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement has urged anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward as detectives continue reviewing evidence.

At present, officials maintain that Cameron Conley's boating under the influence case is separate from the investigation into Kinney's death, and no further charges relating to the case have been announced.