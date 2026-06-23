On 22 June, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., alongside NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny and ATF New York Field Division Special Agent in Charge Bryan DiGirolamo, announced the arrest of a father-and-son duo accused of attempting to smuggle more than 70 firearms from Georgia to New York.

Officers posed as buyers during an undercover operation that led to the dismantling of what prosecutors have described as a major gun-trafficking network.

Fifty-three-year-old Daniel Joly and his 34-year-old son, Daniel Vern Joly, were indicted on felony weapons sale and possession charges following their arrests on 17 June.

During the announcement, prosecutors revealed screenshots of conversations between Daniel Joly and an undercover officer in which Joly allegedly stated that 'he's already lined up', suggesting he had multiple customers.

The Alarming Recovered Weapons

The undercover sting was a months-long operation during which the duo allegedly sold 45 firearms to undercover NYPD detectives. Following their arrests, officers seized an additional 30 weapons.

Authorities believe the firearms and ammunition involved in the operation were sold for more than $46,000 (£34,000).

At the press conference announcing the indictments, dozens of weapons were displayed on a table, including Uzi-style firearms, revolvers and pistols.

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What alarmed investigators even more than the quantity and variety of weapons was the fact that several had allegedly been modified.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. said: 'Multiple recovered guns were equipped with devices designed to inflict increased harm.'

Authorities reported that some of the firearms had been fitted with modifications, including forced-reset triggers, which can significantly increase a weapon's rate of fire.

Highlighting the significance of the seizure, Bragg added: 'Every illegal gun removed from our streets is a potential tragedy prevented.'

Authorities Pursue Broader Crackdown

In addition to the father and son, two other suspects — Johnny Philogene and Deashawn Ross — have been charged in connection with the case. They are currently awaiting extradition from Georgia.

Authorities say the investigation forms part of a broader effort to disrupt the so-called 'Iron Pipeline', a long-established trafficking route used to move firearms from southern states with less restrictive gun laws into cities across the north-eastern United States.

According to investigators, Daniel Vern Joly allegedly operated from Georgia, coordinating firearm sales, while his father is accused of helping facilitate transactions in New York.

Why Undercover Gun Stings Still Matter in 2026

The case highlights the continuing role of undercover operations in tackling illegal firearms trafficking.

The NYPD says more than 2,300 firearms have been seized so far this year. During the same period, murders in New York City have reportedly fallen by more than 20 per cent, reaching the lowest level recorded in the city's history.

Officials argue that these figures demonstrate the effectiveness of proactive enforcement measures, including long-term undercover investigations.

The Jolys' arrests are the latest example cited by authorities as evidence that such operations continue to disrupt illegal gun networks.

The case also illustrates how difficult it can be for law enforcement to detect smaller-scale firearms trafficking between individuals operating across state lines without extensive intelligence gathering and undercover work.

As the investigation continues, authorities say they are working to determine the full scope of the alleged trafficking operation and whether additional suspects were involved.