New York City sewer investigations have been launched after police reviewed viral videos showing groups of men climbing out of manholes in Brooklyn during the early hours of last week, officials confirmed on Monday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said there is currently 'no threat to the public,' while continuing inquiries into who the individuals are and why they were inside the city's underground sewer system.

New York's vast sewer network stretches beneath the entire city, largely sealed from public access and managed by the Department of Environmental Protection. Entry is tightly controlled, making any unauthorised access both unusual and potentially dangerous.

NYC Sewer Investigation Follows Viral Footage and Late-Night Sightings

The investigation started after social media clips began circulating over the weekend, appearing to show organised groups emerging from beneath streets in separate Brooklyn neighbourhoods. Authorities have since examined the footage and carried out checks underground, seeking to understand whether the incidents are linked or simply isolated cases of trespass.

Police say the videos show men climbing out of manholes in Brooklyn, including areas around Bedford Avenue and McDonald Avenue. In one clip, a group of around seven people appears to emerge shortly after a man lifts a manhole cover in the early hours of the morning.

Another video shows a separate group entering and exiting a different location, with at least one individual seen moving beneath a cover before stepping into traffic.

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NBC News reported that investigators have not confirmed any connection between the two incidents, and no arrests have been made. Officials stressed that there have been no reports of injuries.

One working theory is that the individuals may have been entering the system in search of discarded items that end up in drainage channels. That explanation, however, has not been verified, and officials have been careful to avoid drawing conclusions.

A senior police source said emergency teams were sent underground as a precaution. They searched sections of the system and reported finding nothing unusual or dangerous left behind. City environmental teams also inspected parts of the network and found no damage to infrastructure, according to officials familiar with the response.

Questions Over Access and Motive

The NYPD has reiterated that there is no indication of a public safety threat, although an investigation remains ongoing. Officers are now focusing on identifying the individuals seen in the footage and determining how they accessed the sewer system without authorisation.

The structure itself is designed to be difficult to enter without specialised equipment. Maintenance crews and utility workers are typically the only people allowed underground, and even then, under strict supervision. That has added to the intrigue surrounding the videos, which appear to show coordinated movement rather than accidental entry.

Officials have not suggested criminal intent beyond potential trespassing. Police are warning people not to jump to conclusions based on short social media videos, saying the footage is still being studied and may show different groups at different times rather than one connected incident. Investigators are still trying to work out exactly when the events happened and whether the clips are linked or separate.

What is clear so far is that something unusual did take place under parts of Brooklyn, but officials don't yet know the full explanation. It could be organised activity, people looking for items in the system, or something more ordinary than it first looks.

By law, you can be arrested for going into New York City's sewer system if you enter it without permission. The tunnels and manholes are part of critical city infrastructure and are not public spaces, so unauthorised entry is usually treated as trespassing. In some cases, it can also lead to other charges if someone damages equipment, enters restricted utility areas, or creates a safety risk for themselves or others.

Even if no harm is done, police can still detain and question people found underground. The exact charge depends on the situation, but it is generally not legal to access the sewer system.