A 36-year-old American citizen from Texas has been arrested in Bogotá, Colombia, after being caught in broad daylight, allegedly sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy on an apartment balcony. Now, subsequent reports reveal that he may have adopted the three children found inside his apartment.

The disturbing incident has ignited severe outrage throughout the South American nation, prompting an immediate intervention by emergency services and child protection border teams.

The young victim and two other minors discovered at the scene have been permanently removed from the flat and placed under strict state supervision while international agencies continue to investigate the crime.

Balcony Incident Filmed and Shared Online

The horrific incident came to light through a viral mobile phone video that has since amassed millions of views across social media platforms.

#Advertencia ⚠ Contenido MUY SENSIBLE. Se recomienda discreción.



Ciudadanos alertaron a la comunidad con gritos tras presenciar un caso de abuso infantil a plana luz del día sobre un balcón sobre la calle 106A con carrera 19A, en el norte de Bogotá, Colombia.



Visita… pic.twitter.com/S7eqO9peif — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) June 14, 2026

In the footage, a frantic neighbour is heard shouting at an apartment balcony, desperately commanding a man to stop his actions. The footage captured a 36-year-old Texas man allegedly abusing a young boy in plain view of the surrounding residential street.

This public exposure prompted a series of emergency calls from onlookers. Responding police units rushed to the property and breached the flat to apprehend the suspect.

Children Discovered Inside Apartment

Three minors, aged four, seven, and 15, were discovered by authorities during the raid and were immediately transported to a medical centre for clinical evaluation. They have now been placed in the care of Colombia's state agency for child protection, where they are receiving support from professional caseworkers.

Colombia's Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) confirmed that all three children remain under its strict supervision whilst prosecutors assemble their legal case. Specialist teams are working alongside medical experts to ensure the victims receive comprehensive psychological and physical therapy following the trauma of the ordeal.

Texas Man Arrested

The legal proceedings against the foreign national are moving swiftly through the Colombian judicial system.

Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán confirmed the arrest on Sunday and stated there was 'no room for mistreatment or abuse of boys and girls' in Colombia. The case has triggered widespread outrage, as it is not the first time a tourist has been accused of abusing a child in the country.

🚨👶Presunto abusador de menores capturado en Bogotá: fue sorprendido abusando de un niño de 6 años en un balcón; al ingresarlo a su apartamento, se encontraron otros 2 menores.

Se encuentra detenido y se sigue esperando el informe completo. #Bogotá #Denuncia #ConLosNiñosNO… pic.twitter.com/HXdQAdKuyq — Tendencia Noticias (@TNnoticiasMx) June 15, 2026

The suspect is currently held at a Bogotá detention centre in provisional detention pending further legal proceedings. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek maximum penalties under local anti-abuse laws, refusing any initial applications for bail due to the severity of the allegations and the potential flight risk posed by the foreign national.

Alleged Sexual Abuser Reportedly Adopted the Children

As reported by Infobae and later echoed by CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano, investigators suspect that the Texas man may have legally adopted the children found inside his apartment, a status that granted him unsupervised access to the minors.

This revelation has caused immense consternation among local welfare groups, who are now questioning the thoroughness of background checks conducted during the international adoption process.

The deeply unsettling nature of the case has forced national security departments to re-examine their ongoing domestic safeguards. Several high-profile cases of children being exploited by foreigners in recent years have put the local government on guard against sex tourism.

In response to growing public anger, border authorities have pledged to tighten defensive measures at all major transit hubs, hoping to prevent future abusers from exploiting domestic legal loopholes.