Authorities have arrested three social media streamers for 'egregious' conduct while filming crime reports outside Nancy Guthrie's residence.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos blasted the behaviour of social media streamers who have been flooding Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills neighbourhood since February. Three have already been arrested this week for causing a disturbance near Guthrie's home, which remains an active crime scene.

'We started getting calls from the neighbours about a certain group of these, I'll use the word, YouTubers,' Nanos told KVOA on Wednesday, following mounting complaints from residents.

'The complaints got to be pretty egregious in that the behaviour of those individuals was becoming pretty scary, pretty frightful to the neighbourhood,' he added.

Three 'YouTubers' Arrested for Public Nuisance

One of the disruptors identified is Alexander Zabel, host of YouTube's CriminalNetwork channel. Zabel reportedly has been living in a tent on Guthrie's street throughout his coverage of the case. He was also seen urinating in the open and dumping bottles of his urine on neighbours' properties.

Read more Missing Nancy Guthrie: Bizarre 'Pee Tent' Allegations Trigger YouTuber Arrests Missing Nancy Guthrie: Bizarre 'Pee Tent' Allegations Trigger YouTuber Arrests

Similar incidents prompted Nanos' office to crack down on all social media creators filming content in the sleepy Tucson suburb, where Guthrie mysteriously vanished last February.

Three individuals have been arrested following Monday's directive: Troy Lewis Bradshaw, 34, Todd Enderle, 46, and Zabel, 54, were booked on charges ranging from being a public nuisance to obstructing a thoroughfare. Zabel also faces charges of resisting arrest, which is a class 6 felony, and public nuisance, a class 2 misdemeanour.

'Effective immediately, individuals found in violation of the law may be cited and released on a first offence,' the Pima County Sheriff's Department told the New York Post. 'However, repeat offenders may be arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on charges of public nuisance.'

What's worse, some perpetrators were even seen scantily clad while filming outside Guthrie's house. Police said they've fielded 'numerous complaints' about the inappropriate conduct.

Penalties For Public Nuisance and Disorderly Conduct

Arizona law makes clear distinctions about disorderly conduct and public nuisance, the latter covering obstruction of free passage on public streets. Health and environment nuisances, like urinating in public or spitting on public floors, are considered civil violations addressed by administrative enforcement.

Disorderly conduct is typically charged as a Class 1 misdemeanour carrying up to six months in jail and up to a £1,800 ($2,500) fine. Cities and municipalities also enforce their own ordinances.

The incidents appear to be a recurring problem in Guthrie's neighbourhood, and based on the arrests, things are only escalating. Last month, user @madureports called out 'independent journalists' who are 'deliberately escalating tensions around an active missing persons case.'

Nuisance Streamers Have Turned Nancy Guthrie's Home into a 'Circus'

'This has gone far beyond the line and immediate intervention is needed,' the user wrote, tagging the Pima County Sheriff's Office. 'People are outside Nancy Guthrie's home blasting music for hours, disturbing the peace, wearing masks identical to the so called 'porch guy,' and turning the front of a missing 84 year old woman's residence into a circus.'

'This is not investigative work. This is not Journalism. This is harassment, intimidation and public disorder directed at a grieving family and an entire neighbourhood,' the user added. 'Public attention does not give anyone the right to terrorise neighbours, disrupt a community or exploit a vulnerable family for online spectacle and attention. Actions like this should carry consequences.'

. @PimaSheriff This has gone far beyond the line and immediate intervention is needed. People are outside Nancy Guthrie's home blasting music for hours, disturbing the peace, wearing masks identical to the so called "porch guy," and turning the front of a missing 84 year old… pic.twitter.com/EuhZmMwdzz — Madu (@madureports) May 18, 2026

Nuisance streamers could potentially compromise the crime scene, even though most have stayed away from Guthrie's residence. Police have yet to respond to a break-in into Guthrie's home to tamper with evidence. The Guthrie house has since become a hub for 'true crime tourism,' with content creators filming on location to court clicks and engagement.

The Nancy Guthrie case has yet to make headway with the available evidence. Authorities are still leaning on DNA analysis of a hair sample obtained from Guthrie's home, as well as the released security footage, which showed a masked individual tampering with Guthrie's doorbell camera. Investigators are also using AI to process digital evidence, including mobile phone and cell site data, even vehicle traffic around Guthrie's residence.