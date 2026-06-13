Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Houston, Texas, and charged with the unlawful carrying of weapons. The 36-year-old, who spent the bulk of his NBA career in the city with the Houston Rockets, was taken into custody after officers found a handgun inside his vehicle.

The weapon was 'in plain sight and not being carried in a holster', a significant detail under Texas law, which generally requires handguns in vehicles to be concealed and holstered. No explanation for why Harden had the firearm has been made public, and no statement has been issued by his representatives.

The Handgun, the Holster Rule, and the Charge

The arrest took place in Texas after authorities found a handgun in Harden's vehicle. His charge is a misdemeanour.

Harden was released on bond and has a court date scheduled for 22 June. His bond terms ban him from possessing any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons and from using, possessing, or consuming any alcohol, controlled substance, dangerous drug, or marijuana unless prescribed by a doctor. He must also submit to random urinalysis.

Neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor Harden's legal team had responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Harden's Standing With Cleveland

Harden averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 26 regular-season games for the Cavaliers after arriving from the Clippers. The postseason, however, ended on a sour note — Cleveland was swept 4–0 by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Harden averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across those four games.

He enters the summer holding a $42.3 million (£33.4 million) player option. Multiple reports ahead of the arrest had suggested Harden was likely to remain in Cleveland on a new multiyear deal. This arrest now places an off-court complication alongside those contract talks, though the Cavaliers have not publicly altered their plans for him.

A History of Legal Headlines

None of Harden's prior legal matters have resulted in criminal convictions. He was named in a 2025 civil negligence complaint tied to allegations involving his nephew at a Houston party, and his attorneys said the 2013 assault-and-battery lawsuit was resolved without any finding of liability against Harden.

A separate landlord dispute over his now-shuttered Houston restaurant, Thirteen, has also remained active in courts. According to court filings, the Midtown Scouts Square Property took legal action against Harden over $2.2 million (£1.74 million) in alleged unpaid rent.

NEW: James Harden arrested in Texas for unlawful carrying of a weapon after police found a handgun in plain sight inside his vehicle.



According to arrest records, Harden was caught with a handgun inside his vehicle. Police say the gun was in plain sight and not secured in a… pic.twitter.com/yQyPJmOqDM — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) June 13, 2026

How the NBA Has Handled Weapons Cases Before

The NBA has seen weapons-related cases alter careers before, though the outcomes have rarely been uniform. Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton were suspended for the rest of the 2009–10 season after guns entered the Washington Wizards locker room, and neither career recovered cleanly. Delonte West was arrested in 2009 while carrying multiple weapons during a traffic stop, yet still played afterwards. Sebastian Telfair pleaded guilty after a 2007 traffic-stop gun case, received probation, and later faced a separate conviction after his NBA career had moved away from the league.

Harden's case differs in both severity and setting; the charge is a misdemeanour, and no team facility was involved. The NBA has not announced any investigation into the matter.

The timing of Harden's arrest — deep into the NBA Finals period and on the eve of a pivotal contract decision — makes this more than a routine off-court incident. At 36, with Cleveland counting on him as a key piece of their rebuild, any lingering legal matter carries consequence. With a court date set for 22 June, the case will remain in the public eye well into the offseason.