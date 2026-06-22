An elderly Florida man almost lost a $2,700 (£2,040) lottery prize after the Walmart cashier who had just helped him allegedly pocketed the receipt he needed to collect it, deputies say.

Tameka Hall, 40, who worked the register at a Walmart fuel and convenience store on South Woodland Boulevard in DeLand, has been charged with felony grand theft after investigators accused her of hiding the validation receipt tied to the man's winning Florida Lottery ticket. ClickOrlando first reported the arrest.

The customer came in on Sunday, 14 June, hoping to collect his winnings, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Hall talked him through how to claim the money, investigators said. What he did not leave with was the receipt the store had generated for the transaction.

It was only hours later that he realised the paperwork was gone. He returned to the store and flagged the problem to a manager, who pulled the surveillance footage.

Caught on the Store's Surveillance Camera

The video allegedly showed Hall folding the receipt and tucking it into the left pocket of her uniform vest before leaving for the day, detectives said. By the time the manager spotted the footage, she had already gone home.

Deputies caught up with her the following morning inside Walmart's security office. Hall told them she had been distracted by another customer just after helping the winner and had slipped the receipt into her pocket, meaning to hand it to a manager, according to investigators. She never did.

When deputies walked out to her vehicle, the winning lottery receipt was still inside. She was arrested at the scene.

Why a $2,700 Prize Cannot Be Cashed at the Till

The missing slip mattered because of how Florida hands over its larger payouts. Under Florida Lottery rules, prizes of $599 (£453) or less can be collected from an authorised retailer. Anything from $600 (£454) up to $1 million (£756,000) has to be claimed at a Lottery district office, and prizes of $250,000 (£189,000) or less can also be posted in.

At $2,700, the man's win sat well above the counter limit. To claim a prize of $600 or more, the Florida Lottery requires the original ticket, a completed Winner Claim Form, and acceptable identification. Its guidance also tells winners to keep the validation receipt with those documents until the money clears.

The ticket itself never left the customer's hands, so the prize was not lost outright. Without the store-generated receipt, though, he had no clean way to push the claim forward, and deputies treated the missing slip as stolen property. In Florida, theft of property worth $750 or more is charged as grand theft, a felony.

Florida Lottery guidance also urges winners to sign the back of a ticket the moment they confirm a win, because payment goes to whoever's name appears there. For larger prizes that run through a district office or the post, officials advise keeping the ticket, validation receipt, claim form, and identification together until the payout lands.

A Lottery Expert's Warning to Winners

Oscar Acosta, founder of LottoExpert.net, told ClickOrlando that players should lock down a win the moment it happens by signing the back of the ticket, photographing it and keeping every receipt linked to the claim.

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'You need to protect that ticket,' Acosta said. 'You don't want to lose track of that ticket.'

He added that the system relies on a degree of trust between players and the people who handle their money. 'There is a level of trust,' he said. 'It requires a receipt, and you can mail it in, or if it's a major prize, you are probably better off going in person.'

Walmart declined to comment but confirmed the company no longer employs Hall. The grand theft charge against her remains an allegation, and she is presumed innocent unless a court finds otherwise.