Hundreds of cats packed into cages, 80 already dead, and families desperately searching for missing pets. Vietnamese police have uncovered what animal welfare groups describe as one of the country's largest cat meat operations in years, rescuing more than 500 animals and arresting nine suspects linked to an alleged trafficking network.

The raid, carried out in Ho Chi Minh City, exposed a trade campaigners say operates largely out of public view but continues to fuel the theft, transport and slaughter of thousands of cats across Vietnam every month. The scale of the discovery has shocked even experienced rescuers, with several pregnant cats among those recovered and kittens later born in temporary police care.

Authorities say the suspects admitted collecting and trapping cats across southern Vietnam over the past three years, moving animals through a network stretching from Ho Chi Minh City to Tay Ninh and An Giang before they were allegedly sold into the meat trade.

Police Uncover Hundreds Of Live Cats And Dozens Already Dead

The breakthrough came after an investigation into a series of pet thefts led officers to a property where they discovered 45 cages containing around 400 live cats.

Inside the same compound, investigators found four ice-filled foam containers holding approximately 80 dead cats believed to have been prepared for sale.

Police later recovered another 20 live cats at a separate location connected to the operation, bringing the total number of rescued animals to more than 500.

According to investigators, cat meat was being sold for about 70,000 Vietnamese dong, roughly £2 or $2.70, per kilogram.

Many animals were weak, dehydrated and suffering from prolonged confinement. Despite rescue efforts, several cats died after being removed from the site.

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Missing Pets Found As Owners Rush To Police Centre

As news of the operation spread, pet owners began arriving at a temporary shelter established by the Ho Chi Minh City Criminal Police Division, hoping their missing cats might be among the survivors.

More than 40 cats have already been reunited with their owners, according to local reports. Families arrived carrying photographs and veterinary records, scanning rows of rescued animals for familiar markings and faces.

'People who lost their cats can come to the police station to identify their pets and help the police with the investigation,' police official Nguyen The Bao told Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Volunteers describe owners breaking down after finding pets they feared had disappeared forever. Others left empty-handed, confronted by the possibility that their animals were among those that did not survive.

Chris Gindelhumer, who works with Vietnam Cat Welfare and has been helping care for the rescued animals, said the past few days had been marked by both joy and heartbreak.

'It's really beautiful to see how many Vietnamese families are coming, looking for their cats,' he said. 'But it's also heartbreaking because many families were looking for their cats and didn't find them.'

Spotlight Falls On Vietnam's Cat Meat Trade

The raid has renewed attention on a controversial industry that remains legal in Vietnam under certain conditions.

While cat and dog meat consumption has declined in some urban areas, animal welfare organisations argue the trade continues to depend heavily on stolen pets. Campaigners estimate that thousands of cats are trafficked and slaughtered each month, often after being taken from homes or streets far from where they are eventually sold.

'The sad truth about this trade is that thousands of cats every month are being stolen, trafficked and slaughtered for meat across the country,' said Phuong Pham, country director of Humane World for Animals in Vietnam.

'Thankfully, these survivors escaped.'

The case arrives at a moment when attitudes towards companion animals are changing rapidly across parts of Asia. South Korea's decision to ban the dog meat industry in 2024 intensified scrutiny of similar trades elsewhere in the region, while Vietnamese authorities have indicated they are exploring stronger legal protections for pets and their owners.