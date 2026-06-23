A newly discovered ransom note has dramatically altered the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, claiming the missing 84-year-old has died.

Guthrie, the mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home outside Tucson, Arizona, in February, triggering a months-long search and widespread public concern.

The latest message marks a potentially devastating development in a case that has remained shrouded in mystery since her disappearance.

Second Ransom Note Claims Nancy Guthrie Died

Multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told CNN that a note sent to media outlets in February regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie — the mother of NBC 'Today' show anchor Savannah Guthrie — stated that she had passed away.

CNN: We do have some breaking news related to the kidnaping of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation tell CNN that a note sent to media outlets at the time of her disappearance said that she… pic.twitter.com/EgNl7ah7iD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2026

The development follows an initial multimillion-dollar ransom demand, with detectives treating both messages as authentic correspondence from the abductors.

In this second dispatch, the captors claimed Nancy Guthrie died shortly after her abduction, while maintaining they never intended to kill her, according to police sources.

Savannah Guthrie's Family Responded to Initial Message

On 7 February, the family released a moving video response in which Savannah Guthrie stated: 'We received your message, and we understand.'

Meanwhile, the details of the second note were already known to CNN and a local television news outlet in Tucson, Arizona, both of which had received the correspondence.

To avoid compromising any future contact with the abductors, CNN and the local station agreed to a request from police and the family to delay broadcasting details of the two messages, allowing investigators to verify the legitimacy of any subsequent communication.

Harvey Levin Challenges Reports Surrounding the Note

The controversy surrounding the ransom messages reignited on Monday when TMZ founder Harvey Levin released a video directly addressing conflicting reports surrounding a letter linked to Nancy Guthrie.

Levin flatly rejected claims that he had received a ransom note apologising to Savannah Guthrie and her family for her mother's abduction and death.

🚨🎥 TMZ's Harvey Levin is setting the record straight, revealing exactly what was in the Nancy Guthrie ransom notes and shutting down speculation about their contents pic.twitter.com/KPLOreq7nZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2026

The TMZ founder said the actual message described Nancy Guthrie as 'scared but OK', with no mention whatsoever of an apology or her passing.

According to Levin, TMZ was targeted by a flurry of emails from someone claiming to be in contact with the abductors.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Was the Ransom Demand a Ruse? Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Was the Ransom Demand a Ruse?

The individual allegedly knew exactly where Nancy Guthrie was being held and demanded roughly $100,000 (£75,485.37) in exchange for the information.

'There's something about those emails that made me believe that this guy may well have known who the kidnappers were,' he said.

Levin also noted that the FBI refused to pay the sender, even after TMZ volunteered to cover the $100,000 fee itself.

FBI Questions Persist Amid Conflicting Claims

Having led the search since Nancy Guthrie vanished nearly five months ago, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Monday that the case remains 'active and ongoing', while referring all questions regarding the ransom notes to the FBI.

Five Months On, Mystery Still Surrounds Disappearance

It has been more than 20 weeks since Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February.

Her disappearance came after security footage from her Arizona property captured an armed, masked individual.

Despite an extensive police investigation and widespread assistance from the local community, few answers have emerged regarding Guthrie's whereabouts or fate.

Throughout the inquiry, multiple news organisations have received alleged ransom demands from people claiming a connection to Guthrie's disappearance.

However, law enforcement has remained tight-lipped about the legitimacy of the messages, leaving uncertainty over whether they are genuine communications from abductors or elaborate hoaxes.