A 36-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Bogotá on Sunday, 15 June 2026, after passersby witnessed him sexually abusing a seven-year-old boy on an apartment balcony in broad daylight, with viral footage of the incident sparking national outrage across Colombia.

The suspect was allegedly caught sexually abusing the seven-year-old boy on a balcony in broad daylight, according to CBS News. Passersby saw the incident taking place and began shouting at the man to stop as they captured the disturbing moments on video.

Viral Balcony Footage Sparks Immediate Arrest and National Outrage

The viral footage, which showed desperate neighbours screaming at the man to stop, spread rapidly across social media platforms and led to the swift arrest. Dozens of people gathered on Sunday afternoon at the entrance of the building where the suspect lived to demand his arrest, as reported.

Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán confirmed the arrest on Sunday and stated there was 'no room for mistreatment or abuse of boys and girls' in Colombia. The case has triggered widespread outrage, as it is not the first time a tourist has been accused of abusing a child in the country.

Man from Texas caught on camera abusing a small child in Columbia . You remember the ,, The sound of silence “?

This is still going on …. Two more children ware found in that hotel room . Another boy and a girl . pic.twitter.com/ZUxc2uxLZx — Ivanka Bachvarova ☦️ 🇧🇬🇷🇺 🇳🇱 🍉 (@SaintSarmat) June 15, 2026

How Children Came to Be With Suspect Under Investigation

The suspect arrived in Bogotá on Friday, 6 June 2026, a spokesperson for Colombia's immigration authority confirmed. He was staying at an apartment on the third floor of a residential building at 106A Street and 19A Street in the upscale Usaquén district, northern Bogotá. An investigation into how the children came to be with the suspect is still ongoing.

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Three Children Now in State Care Receiving Support

Three children were found by authorities when they entered the suspect's apartment and were immediately taken to a medical centre to be evaluated. The children, aged four, seven and 15, are now in the care of Colombia's state agency for child protection, receiving support from professional caseworkers.

Colombia's Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) confirmed that all three children are now under its protection while prosecutors build their case.

Colombia Tightens Crackdown on Foreign Sex Tourism

This arrest has sparked indignation across Colombia, with the case drawing attention to the country's efforts against child sexual exploitation by international visitors. Several high-profile cases of children being exploited by foreigners in recent years have put the local government on guard against sex tourism.

Migración Colombia has intensified screening procedures to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation linked to international networks. The suspect is currently held at a Bogotá detention centre in provisional detention pending further legal proceedings.

🚨👶Presunto abusador de menores capturado en Bogotá: fue sorprendido abusando de un niño de 6 años en un balcón; al ingresarlo a su apartamento, se encontraron otros 2 menores.

Se encuentra detenido y se sigue esperando el informe completo. #Bogotá #Denuncia #ConLosNiñosNO… pic.twitter.com/HXdQAdKuyq — Tendencia Noticias (@TNnoticiasMx) June 15, 2026

Legal Process and Immigration Consequences Loom

The suspect faces charges of aggravated sexual assault of a minor under 14 years and is expected to remain in detention throughout the legal process. Colombian officials say they are working with international partners to prevent similar incidents involving foreign nationals in the future.

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly critical, with thousands of comments condemning the alleged abuse and calling for maximum penalties. Users on X and Instagram shared the viral footage, demanding stricter immigration controls for offenders entering the country.

A three-hour standoff occurred to ensure the suspect's safety from the agitated crowd before police handed him over to the Prosecutor's Office. Metropolitan Police teams in the area quickly responded to the scene after receiving the urgent report from residents.