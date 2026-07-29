An LGBT nightclub operating inside a deconsecrated church in Sydney was forced to shut its doors just three days after opening, following controversy over footage from the opening night.

The abrupt closure of the Divine Playhouse has ignited a fierce dispute pitting religious sensitivities against queer cultural expression.

A legal challenge is now looming over the landlord's decision to terminate the lease following a campaign by Christian activist groups.

The venue was launched by the cultural organisation Heaps Gay. Things unravelled swiftly when the inaugural event, dubbed The First Rite, drew the ire of groups including Fit for the Kingdom and the Prodigal Sons.

Activists labelled the club's programming hateful blasphemy. The landlords then terminated the lease.

Billionaire Revelop co-founders Anthony El-Hazouri and Charbel Hazzouri, who acquired the property for A$17million (£9million) in 2023, said they were unaware how the space would be used and characterised the events as equivalent to hate speech.

Obscure English Law Shuts Sydney LGBT Nightclub

To force the closure, the landlords invoked an obscure provision under the Conveyancing Act. This clause prohibits tenants from carrying out any noxious, noisome, or offensive art, trade, business occupation, or calling. The legal mechanism is rooted in 1840s English law and was originally crafted to address industrial pollution and foul odours, never moral objections.

Michael Bradley, the managing partner at Marque Lawyers who represents the venue, told The Guardian that the provision has never been tested in court.

'It's never been applied to moral offensiveness in the way the landlord is seeking to do,' Bradley said. 'We don't doubt that the landlord is offended by what Heaps Gay was doing, but that's a subjective personal question.'

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Historic Church Becomes Focus of Nightclub Controversy

The Kent Street property boasts a layered history. Deconsecrated nearly a century ago, the building previously served as a children's school and a theatre.

The inaugural event drew hundreds of attendees and featured a speech by deputy lord mayor Jess Miller, who celebrated the intergenerational magic of such spaces.

Critics, however, highlighted social media footage from the night.

The video showed drag queens in nun costumes and a performer distributing French fries in a parody of holy communion.

Christian Activists Clash With Queer Nightclub Supporters

The footage mobilised conservatives across the city. Chris Nave launched a counter-petition attracting close to 8,000 signatures.

He argued it was time to recognise what he termed Christ-phobia, described as the deliberate targeting of Christianity for mockery.

'I support freedom of expression, but I don't believe taxpayers should fund the ridicule of any faith,' Nave told the Daily Mail. 'I didn't see thoughtful satire. I saw the ridicule of sacred Christian beliefs and practices.'

Catholic content creator Liam Aquilina questioned why the group received a A$100,000 government arts grant whilst A$66million (£34.6million) was being spent to combat Islamophobia.

Aquilina took to social media to state his position clearly. 'We have nothing against queer people, in fact, we have nothing against queer people using a deconsecrated church. But what we do have is the mockery of our Catholic faith and our Eucharist. That's what we're against,' he said.

Despite the criticism, Heaps Gay founder Kat Dopper declared the battle was not over. Supporters rallied nearly A$48,000 (£25million) through a GoFundMe campaign to fund legal action. Close to 20,000 people signed a petition backing the venue, and thousands gathered in Hyde Park for a mass sing-in demonstration.

'It was never just about the building, it's about the art and the people,' Dopper said.

Sydney Politicians Call for Nightclub Emergency Funding

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore insisted that whilst faith communities deserve respect, disagreement should never become intimidation. She instructed council staff to explore alternative premises for the venue.

Meanwhile, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann urged the NSW Government to deliver a A$200,000 (£105million) emergency funding package and enlist the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner to secure a new location.

Music and Night-time Economy Minister John Graham described the closure as a step backwards for Sydney.

'I support peaceful protest but I also expect that protesters will respect the rights of the LGBTQI community to express themselves and enjoy safe spaces,' Graham said in a statement, adding, 'We have lost a lot of venues in Sydney, and we need more performance spaces, not less.'