After more than two months, there has been no credible update on what really happened to Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. An investigation is ongoing, with authorities barely finding anything significant.

With no concrete leads, fingers are now being pointed at how investigators are handling the case. According to Brian Entin of NewsNation, he allegedly spoke to an anonymous insider who revealed that the Pima County Sheriff's team assigned to handle the Nancy Guthrie case reportedly lacked experience in homicide cases.

'From what I understand, that the people that were there on the scene were not tenured homicide detectives. They didn't have a lot of experience in homicide at that point, to include the supervisor who, from my understanding, never investigated a homicide before being installed as the supervisor for the homicide unit,' he said in the report.

The supervisor who first responded to Nancy Guthrie's house had never investigated a homicide, according to an insider close to the investigation.



The full interview airs tonight on @NewsNation at 10pmET. pic.twitter.com/qRLLIib7zh — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 2, 2026

Chris Nanos Under Fire

With the revelation, questions are now being raised on how Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff's Office is handling the Guthrie case. According to WFIN, one of the controversial things he did was allegedly pulling out the most experienced investigators from the case.

It was added that there was only one experienced detective assigned to the Nancy Guthrie disappearance. The other detective had less than a year of experience but was later transferred.

Further, unnamed sources also claim that at least two seasoned detectives were sidelined for allegedly falling out of favor with Nanos. However, the sheriff reportedly brought one of them back in after the case went into the task force phase.

With his management of the Guthrie case hardly rendering results, calls for Nanos to resign have cropped up following a unanimous no-confidence vote in late March.

'Sheriff Nanos should resign immediately to restore trust, accountability and operational effectiveness to the Pima County Sheriff's Department,' part of that statement read on the Pima Community Deputy Organization's Facebook page.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnap Case Update: Former Detective Responds to 'No Sign of Assault' at Crime Scene Nancy Guthrie Kidnap Case Update: Former Detective Responds to 'No Sign of Assault' at Crime Scene

Nanos Not Entirely To Be Blamed

With this exposé, Nanos has been getting his share of criticism. His decision-making and methods have been questioned, although a retired NYPD sergeant and former professor of criminal justice, Joseph Giacalone, believes that blame should not be entirely on the Pima County Sheriff, according to Fox News.

'[Nanos] has two major cities within striking distance, Phoenix and Tucson, who he could've asked for some assistance to come in and share their experience and knowledge with his people,' Giacalone explained. 'A lack of experience can be overcome by mentorship and training.'

Blame Game Won't Help Solve Guthrie Case

With no credible development or results, it is understandable that frustrations over the Pima County Sheriff's Department's handling of the case have resulted in finger-pointing. Giacalone explained that while Nanos may have made questionable decisions, the focus is to get to the bottom of Guthrie's disappearance.

As of this writing, there have been no arrests made, and investigators continue to evaluate the evidence that has been collected so far.

Among the critical pieces of evidence include footage of a masked man captured from a doorbell camera. As previously reported here on IBT UK, that captured clip indicates a potential burglary at Guthrie's home.

Blood was found outside the home of the 84-year-old, suggesting that Nancy Guthrie could have gotten injured after being taken against her will. Missing for over two months now, what the Guthrie family is likely more concerned about is Nancy's whereabouts and her state.