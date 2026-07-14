A 26-year-old Colombian motorist was killed in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday morning after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents opened fire during an enforcement operation.

The fatal encounter occurred at around 7 a.m. near a local intersection as federal officers attempted to carry out a deportation-related removal order. Federal and state agencies have launched a full investigation into what led to the shooting and the driver's death.

Deadly ICE Operation in Biddeford

A federal enforcement officer shot dead a Colombian citizen during a targeted operation in Maine, just a week after authorities used lethal force against another individual during a traffic stop in Texas.

During the latest encounter, ICE said teams were staking out a Biddeford property at around 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) on Monday, targeting an individual who had received a final deportation order.

WATCH: CCTV footage shows ICE agents removing the body of a 26-year-old Colombian man after fatally shooting him in Biddeford, Maine. pic.twitter.com/xCBDj9CDpy — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) July 13, 2026

When officers attempted to intercept a driver leaving the property, the vehicle sped away. ICE said an agent fired his weapon because he feared for public safety, striking the driver. The agency did not elaborate on what prompted the officer's concerns for public safety.

The shooting drew dozens of demonstrators to the scene in Biddeford later that day.

Victim Identified as Colombian Father

Officials, including the Department of Homeland Security, have yet to officially identify the person killed on Monday. In an official statement, the department referred to the 26-year-old as an 'illegal alien', although the individual's precise legal status has not been independently verified.

Media outlets, including CNN and the Portland Press Herald, identified the victim of Monday morning's fatal immigration shooting in Biddeford as Joan Sebastian Guerrero, citing accounts from a local resident.

His name was Joan Sebastian Guerrero.



- He was here legally.

- He was authorized to work.

- He had Social Security Number.

- He was NOT target of ICE investigation.

- DHS: He did NOT try to kill ICE agents.



He was executed in front of his 3 year old daughter. pic.twitter.com/pKI2xcD9on — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 14, 2026

According to the Portland Press Herald, the 26-year-old Colombian national was married and had a young daughter. A nearby resident who spoke to reporters directed the publication to Guerrero's Facebook profile, which features numerous photographs of him with his wife and child.

Questions Over Immigration Status

Immigration officials initially claimed Guerrero attempted to flee the enforcement operation, prompting an officer to open fire because they feared for their life. However, Maine Senator Angus King revealed earlier on Monday that there was no immigration warrant issued for Guerrero.

ICE shooting victim in Maine was a 26-year-old man from Colombia with work authorization and a Social Security Number, likely an asylum applicant. It'll be interesting to see how he came to be on ICE's radar. https://t.co/WZRIwlOJT0 pic.twitter.com/0Y86B44sqP — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) July 13, 2026

CNN also reported, citing the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition, that Joan Sebastian Guerrero was legally authorised to work in the United States and was driving to his job when the shooting occurred.

Read more Biddeford, Maine Shooting: One Person Dead After Reported ICE-Involved Incident, Investigation Begins Biddeford, Maine Shooting: One Person Dead After Reported ICE-Involved Incident, Investigation Begins

Protests Grow Across Maine

Guerrero's death has sparked widespread protests across Maine. By Monday evening, crowds were still gathering at the Biddeford shooting site, where a makeshift memorial of flowers and cards continues to grow.

Maine's political leaders have united in criticising immigration enforcement tactics across the state following the fatal shooting. Among those speaking out is Biddeford Mayor Liam LaFountain, who has called for a halt to federal agency operations within his community.

Calls for Transparent Investigation

'I am mourning for the individuals impacted, for the family that lost a father, lost a partner, and a community member as well,' he said. 'I'm going to be calling for – along with other elected officials in our state – for a full and thorough, transparent investigation from the federal government and the involvement of Maine State Police.'