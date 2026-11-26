Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across all 21 New Jersey counties on Wednesday, warning that a Thanksgiving nor'easter packing 70 mph (112 km/h) wind gusts could cause prolonged power cuts and leave coastal towns cut off by flooding.

The declaration took effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, hours before the worst of the storm was forecast to hit on Thanksgiving Day itself. Forecasters expect gusts of 50 to 70 mph (80 to 112 km/h) across most of the state, with stronger gusts possible along the shore and seas building to 20 feet (six metres).

Sherrill's Order Unlocks Sweeping Powers

Executive Order No. 31 authorises the State Director of Emergency Management, who also serves as superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, to implement the State Emergency Operations Plan.

The order lets the state close or reroute roads, open state facilities as shelters, and activate the New Jersey National Guard as conditions demand. It also clears the way for evacuation orders in any community where the water turns dangerous.

'My first responsibility as Governor is the safety of the people of New Jersey,' Sherrill said, describing a storm that demanded immediate action.

Coastal Towns Face the Greatest Danger

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings for 17 counties and coastal flood warnings for 12, running from Cape May up to Bergen.

Officials say bayside and beachfront communities carry the heaviest risk, with multiple rounds of moderate to major coastal flooding expected through Friday. Flooded roads could become impassable, and some neighbourhoods may be sealed off until the water drops.

Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches (2.54 to 7.62 cm) is forecast statewide, rising to as much as 4 inches (10.16 cm) along the coast. The governor's office warned that damaging winds could disrupt electricity supplies across the state.

A Risky Thanksgiving on the Roads

Sherrill stressed that the emergency declaration itself does not restrict travel, but she urged residents to finish their journeys before the storm peaks. 'I am asking every New Jerseyan to make their arrangements today,' she said.

The timing falls on one of the busiest travel days of the year, with millions planning to drive or fly for the holiday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Officials told anyone living near the water to know their evacuation route and to keep food, water, medications, and torches ready in case the power fails.

It follows a punishing year of storms for the state. Sherrill declared statewide emergencies during winter storms in January and February, and a September nor'easter flooded shore roads and cut power to tens of thousands across the region.

How Residents Are Reacting

The announcement drew reactions online as residents and visitors braced for the holiday.

One woman said her boyfriend, a lineman, had already driven in from Illinois to help restore power. 'At least not having him home on Thanksgiving is justified,' she wrote.

Another visitor noted simply, 'That's where I am this week for Thanksgiving.' A third, living close to the shore, struck a darker note. 'I live 8 blocks from the beach. This should be fun tomorrow,' they wrote.

For now, the state's message is blunt. Get where you are going, avoid flooded roads, and prepare for possible power cuts once the winds arrive.