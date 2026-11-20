A federal judge in the Northern District of California has ordered US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to stop sending Christian-themed emails to the department's 100,000 workers from her official account.

In a 21-page preliminary injunction issued on Thursday, 19 November, US District Judge Trina L. Thompson ruled that the messages likely violated the First Amendment's establishment clause by exploiting her position of authority to create coercive pressure on subordinates.

The lawsuit was filed on 13 May 2026 by six USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees, a labour union representing approximately 19,000 department workers.

The court noted that the injunction must extend to non-parties across the entire workforce, as federal employees cannot realistically opt out of official communications sent directly by their agency head.

Constitutional Concerns Over Official Communications

Judge Thompson considered a series of holiday messages Rollins sent to USDA employees, including communications marking Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. However, she specifically found that the Christmas and Easter messages went too far.

On 23 December 2025, Rollins sent a Christmas video email stating that generosity flows from when God gave 'his Son and our Savior Jesus Christ, who came to free us from our sins and open the door to eternal life'.

In an Easter message sent on 5 April 2026, Rollins compared USDA employees to 'the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room almost two thousand years ago'.

Thompson said Rollins' use of words such as 'we', 'us' and 'our' implied that employees shared her Christian beliefs. She found that, combined with Rollins' authority and the use of official communications, the language created pressure for employees to conform or conceal their own religious or nonreligious beliefs.

Workplace Boundaries and Agency Policy

Under the preliminary injunction, Rollins must follow the USDA workplace religious expression policy she adopted. Quoting that policy, Judge Thompson ordered that Rollins 'must stop if a colleague asks [her] to stop'.

The injunction also protects employees who were not named in the lawsuit, with the judge reasoning that USDA workers cannot realistically opt out of official communications from the department's secretary.

Thompson clarified that the order does not prevent Rollins from expressing her personal religious beliefs, provided she respects workplace boundaries and does not use her authority to pressure employees.

Asking, 'Why should the secretary be exempt from her own rules?', Thompson noted an ordinary employee likely could not send unsolicited all-staff emails encouraging Ramadan fasting or synagogue attendance.

Union Lawsuit and Department Response

The case, National Federation of Federal Employees v. USDA, was brought by the union and six multifaith and nonreligious USDA employees.

Represented by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, Democracy Forward, and Bryan Schwartz Law, the plaintiffs argued that Rollins' communications created a preferred religious 'in-group' at USDA, leaving employees who did not share her Christian beliefs feeling excluded and concerned about possible workplace repercussions.

Following Thursday's ruling, Union President Randy Erwin stated that federal employees 'are public servants, not an audience for their bosses' personal religious beliefs', adding that workers should not feel their faith affects their workplace standing.

Plaintiff and USDA employee Ashley Miller said they were 'heartened and relieved' by the decision. Americans United President and CEO Rachel Laser added that the order sends a message that officials 'cannot misuse taxpayer resources to preach' over official channels.

The USDA characterised the ruling as an unprecedented attempt to muzzle a Cabinet secretary and said it was considering an appeal.