It has been almost three months since Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills, Tucson, and the 84-year-old remains missing today. Investigations are still ongoing, and authorities have not given up hope that she will be found.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Motive Revealed By Ex-FBI Agent As Reward Hits $1 Million Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Motive Revealed By Ex-FBI Agent As Reward Hits $1 Million

After news of Guthrie's disappearance first came to light, multiple sources shared possible motives for her kidnapping. Now, a former FBI agent has weighed in on the case and said that the motive behind Savannah Guthrie's mother's kidnapping is simple.

'Occam's Razor' Explained

On X, Jennifer Coffindaffer said that the motive for the kidnapping is ransom. The former FBI agent also theorised that Guthrie may have died in captivity, a claim that has not been confirmed by authorities, which would explain why the kidnappers were unable to provide proof of life and could not collect their ransom.

'Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family with 2 notes knowing the FBI would not recommend paying a ransom without proof of life. Like most cases, this one is simple, but everyone wants to make it complex,' she wrote.

Nancy Guthrie



LE said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning.



Abduction 2/1



Ransom note to local media 2/2



Ransom note to TMZ 2/3



Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family… pic.twitter.com/oAb75YnkpP — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 13, 2026

Coffindaffer also mentioned Occam's Razor in her post, which is defined as a problem-solving principle that can be summed up as the simplest explanation is usually the right one. The former FBI agent believes that authorities do not need to look for any other motive because it has been ransom all along.

Why Ransom as a Motive Makes Sense

Last month, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that investigators know the motive for the kidnapping, but refused to confirm what it is. Guthrie's family, including Savannah, have also suggested that ransom could have been the main motive for their mother's disappearance.

When she appeared on 'Today' earlier this month, Savannah acknowledged the possibility that her high-profile status could have made the kidnappers believe she could afford her mother's ransom. The family has said they agreed to pay a significant sum as long as the kidnappers could provide proof that Guthrie was still alive. Guthrie's family has also offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery.

To me inside job NOT INTENCIONS TO TAKE HER They went in to look for DOCs, she recognize . They had no choice but to take her . — maria (@maria07613087) April 13, 2026

An 'Act of Retribution'

Dr Ann Burgess, a former FBI behavioural analysis unit researcher, offered a different take on what could have been the motive behind Guthrie's disappearance. She said that the kidnappers may have had a grievance with the family, suggesting the kidnapping could have been an act of retribution.

'I think something went very wrong inside the house ... because you know, there was blood. Who in her orbit, let's call it family, could be friends, would be hurt the most [by her kidnapping]? And I think you can answer... It's a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do. And then if it goes wrong, which obviously it did, I think it doesn't make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her,' she said.

Nancy just seems like the most complicated choice. If it truly was a kidnapping for ransom why not grab Annie's kid or Savannah's?

I still think the suspects got the wrong house.

Only part that I can't understand is why they took her with them. — Ang (@ALetsGoooo) April 13, 2026

Netizens Divided Over Possible Motive

Social media users following the case have also weighed in on possible motives. Some have suggested it would have made more sense for the kidnappers to abduct her grandchildren rather than Guthrie herself. Others have argued that Guthrie was targeted because she was alone in her home. Some users have also speculated that it was an inside job.

None of these theories have been confirmed. Guthrie remains missing, and authorities have not publicly revealed a confirmed motive. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department.