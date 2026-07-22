Elon Musk has attacked what he calls the media's silence over a triple homicide in St Paul, Minnesota, where an Ethiopian migrant allegedly shot dead three apartment workers in a row over a £50 ($65) parking fee.

Posting on X on Thursday, Musk highlighted reports of the Monday shooting and claimed that 'the lunatic left media will of course ignore this'.

The tech entrepreneur's comments followed the arrest of 30-year-old Tsegaab Binessu, who is accused of killing the staff after being told he could not immediately cancel his monthly garage contract. Musk shared a post from commentator Collin Rugg about the killings, adding the caption, 'Enough is enough'.

A Disputed Contract and the Ethiopian Migrant's Alleged Rampage

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Binessu allegedly opened fire inside a leasing office, resulting in the deaths of community manager Adam Wilwerding, 43, assistant manager Dena Silcox, 56, and 25-year-old Nansi Fuentes Zambrano.

Court documents indicate the suspect, who had recently renewed his parking agreement, called the office to cancel it because he harboured aspirations of joining the Navy. When told the £50 ($65) monthly contract could not be voided, he allegedly informed staff he was coming downstairs.

What followed, according to investigators, was a fatal attack. He allegedly shot Wilwerding six times before turning his weapon on Silcox, who was heard screaming on surveillance footage. She was struck by five bullets in rapid succession before a sixth and final shot sent her crashing to the floor.

Fuentes Zambrano was later discovered dead in a back room with a gunshot wound to the head, having apparently attempted to flee through a window. Investigators recovered 21 spent shell casings from the crime scene.

Enough is enough.



The lunatic left media will of course ignore this. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Elon Musk's Outrage Follows a High-Profile Arrest

Police apprehended the suspect in Virginia, Minnesota, roughly 200 miles from the crime scene, while he was driving Fuentes Zambrano's car. Prior to his capture, he reportedly confessed to his roommate over the phone, admitting he had argued with management and killed three people.

During police interrogation, Binessu expressed deep resentment, stating he 'hated the American system' and felt he was treated unfairly because he is black and an immigrant.

The suspect claimed his life had unravelled over a seven-year struggle to bring his wife and children over from Ethiopia, an ordeal he blamed for his eventual divorce and his decision to quit his job as a truck driver.

He now faces three counts of second-degree murder, carrying a potential penalty of 40 years in prison for each victim, and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. While Binessu has not detailed the exact moments inside the leasing office, local residents have been left grieving.

Zero stories is a low number … https://t.co/kkAzUiBHB5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Community Grieves Three Victims

Tributes continue to pour in for the victims. Silcox was remembered by her father as a fabulous piano player, while her younger brother noted she had a fierce spirit.

Wilwerding was described by tenants as universally loved, with one resident, Ashley Chester, observing that the tragedy has forced the surviving community to become a family. The shooting resulted in the loss of three lives, leaving a grieving neighbourhood.

Binessu is currently being held without bail. If found guilty at trial, he faces up to 120 years in prison.