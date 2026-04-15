A Florida doctor Thomas Shaknovsky has been indicted for second-degree manslaughter after allegedly removing a patient's liver instead of his spleen during a scheduled laparoscopic splenectomy. Dr Thomas Shaknovsky, 44, was arrested on Monday and is in Walton County jail after a grand jury returned the indictment.

The case involves the death of 70-year-old William Bryan, an Alabama veteran from Muscle Shoals who died on the operating table at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast hospital in Miramar Beach on 21 August 2024. Prosecutors say the error caused catastrophic blood loss. The investigation by sheriff's deputies, state attorney's office and medical authorities spanned nearly two years before charges were filed.

The Surgery That Ended in Tragedy

On the day of the operation, Shaknovsky was performing what should have been a routine procedure to remove the patient's enlarged spleen using laparoscopic techniques. Instead, he removed the liver, leading to uncontrollable bleeding and Bryan's death during surgery. The Walton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the details in a statement released after the arrest. The grand jury determined there was probable cause for the manslaughter charge, classifying the actions as criminal under Florida law.

Bryan had come to Florida for the surgery. Beverly Bryan filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dr . Shaknovsky and the hospital in January 2025. The civil case continues alongside the criminal matter. The hospital has cooperated with investigators but has not commented on the indictment itself. Shaknovsky, who practised in the Destin area, had his Alabama medical licence suspended shortly after the incident and later surrendered it. He had been licensed there since 2016.

The case has highlighted potential gaps in surgical verification processes. Laparoscopic procedures rely on cameras and limited views, increasing the risk of anatomical misidentification if not double-checked rigorously.

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Broader Context and Additional Claims

The indictment also mentions two other alleged instances of malpractice by Shaknovsky. Alabama's medical board acted quickly to protect patients by suspending his ability to practise in the state. Florida authorities, meanwhile, focused on the criminal aspects of the Bryan case. Public interest in the story has grown since the indictment became public.

Prosecutors said that during an Aug. 21, 2024, surgery, which was scheduled to be a laparoscopic splenectomy, Shaknovsky removed the victim’s liver instead of his spleen. The patient later died. Details: https://t.co/MupnCTK0qz pic.twitter.com/rFeWvqxwuc — WDAM 7 (@wdam) April 15, 2026

A post from verified news account WDAM 7 on X drew attention to the key facts, reporting that prosecutors said that during the. 21 August 2024 surgery, which was scheduled to be a laparoscopic splenectomy, Shaknovsky removed the victim's liver instead of his spleen. The post linked to further coverage of the arrest.

Such incidents, though infrequent, often prompt wider reviews of hospital protocols. The First Judicial Circuit prosecutors have indicated they will present the full evidence at trial. Shaknovsky is expected to appear in court soon for formal arraignment.

Moving Forward in the Courts

As the criminal case advances, Bryan's family continues to seek justice through both legal avenues. The veteran's death has left a lasting impact on his loved ones, who have spoken of their hope for accountability. No trial date has been set, but the proceedings will likely examine every aspect of the operating room events that day.

Shaknovsky remains in custody pending further hearings. The outcome could have implications for how similar surgical errors are handled in the future. The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission has temporarily suspended Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky's license to practice medicine in Alabama following the death of a patient in Florida. The Florida doctor Thomas Shaknovsky case has brought the issue to the fore as of April 2026.