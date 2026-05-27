Matthew Perry's sisters delivered emotional victim impact statements ahead of the sentencing of the late actor's assistant, Kenneth 'Kenny' Iwamasa, accusing him of repeatedly injecting the 'Friends' star with ketamine on the day he died in October 2023. The statements, submitted to the court and obtained by Page Six, painted a devastating picture of betrayal from someone the Perry family believed they could trust.

Perry's sister, Madeline Morrison, alleged that Iwamasa 'had injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die,' while his other sister, Caitlin Morrison, questioned whether the fatal dose was accidental at all. Their mother, Suzanne Morrison, also condemned Iwamasa for failing in what she described as his 'number-one responsibility,' which was helping Perry remain drug-free. The emotional filings came as Iwamasa faced sentencing over his role in the actor's death, which authorities later ruled was caused by the 'acute effects of ketamine' alongside drowning and other contributing factors.

Matthew Perry's Family Describes Sense Of Betrayal

Madeline Morrison's statement focused heavily on the shock and anger she felt after learning what prosecutors alleged happened inside Perry's Pacific Palisades home on the day he died. She reportedly said Iwamasa had repeatedly injected her brother with ketamine despite lacking any medical training.

'It is difficult to put into words the sense of betrayal I felt when I found out what Kenny had done,' she wrote in the filing.

Madeline also claimed that Iwamasa misled the family in the aftermath of Perry's death. According to her statement, the version of events the family initially believed turned out to be false.

'Everything I believed about the day he died, everything Kenny told us, was a lie,' she wrote. 'The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray him in such an unimaginable way is something I never could have conceived.'

She went on to recall Iwamasa's behaviour in the days leading up to Perry's funeral, describing him as 'manic and unsettled.' The memory became even more painful for her because Iwamasa later spoke during the funeral service itself.

'The person responsible for my brother's death stood up and addressed the people who loved him most,' Madeline wrote. 'That is like a cruel joke I still struggle with. He didn't just take my brother's life, he tainted our final memories of saying goodbye.'

Caitlin Morrison also shared her doubts over what truly happened that day. While she admitted she may never know whether the fatal ketamine dose was administered intentionally or by mistake, she questioned Iwamasa's actions after Perry was left in the hot tub.

'But I know that when Kenny left the house, he was doing one of two things,' she wrote. 'He was either escaping from something he knew he had done or he was willfully abandoning a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation.'

Assistant Among Several People Charged Over Perry's Death

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Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, also submitted a statement condemning Iwamasa's conduct. She said his most important role in Perry's life was helping him continue his recovery from addiction struggles that had been public for years.

'His number-one responsibility, ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug free,' she wrote.

Suzanne also accused Iwamasa of closely watching her after Perry's death, writing, 'And when he had killed my son, he kept a sharp eye on me.'

Authorities ruled two months after Perry's death that the actor died from the 'acute effects of ketamine,' with drowning and other factors also contributing. Although Perry had reportedly been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy before his death, prosecutors alleged that Iwamasa repeatedly injected him with illegal doses outside of any medical setting.

Iwamasa later became one of five people convicted over their involvement in the actor's death. In August 2025, he, Dr. Mark Chavez, drug counsellor Erik Fleming, alleged drug supplier Jasveen Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' and Dr. Salvador Plasencia were all charged in connection with the case.

According to the case details, Iwamasa, Chavez, and Fleming pleaded guilty, while Sangha and Plasencia also entered pleas related to the charges against them.

The sentences handed down varied between the defendants. Chavez received eight months of house arrest, while Fleming was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Plasencia received a 30-month prison sentence.

Sangha received the harshest punishment of the group after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for supplying Perry with ketamine and operating what prosecutors described as a drug trafficking business.