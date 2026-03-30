Social media star Braden Eric Peters, known online as Clavicular, has been arrested in Florida following the circulation of a viral video showing an alligator being shot at. The 20-year-old influencer faces one count of battery and was taken into custody on 26 March by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant had been issued earlier by Osceola County authorities on 9 March. The arrest comes amid scrutiny over the video, which has attracted widespread attention online.

Arrest Details and Mugshot

According to BSO inmate records, Clavicular is listed as 6'1 tall and weighing 170 pounds. His bail has been set at $1,000 (£753.57), and his expected release date is 10 April. In the mugshot, Peters stares directly at the camera wearing a beige t-shirt and his characteristic curly brunette hair.

Officials have not confirmed whether the arrest is directly linked to the alligator-shooting video, though both incidents occurred within a similar timeframe.

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Details of the Viral Video

The controversial video shows Clavicular aboard an airboat with three other individuals. At the start, a man beside him fires a pistol at a floating alligator while another laughs.

Clavicular is then seen pulling a gun from his shorts and firing multiple shots. At one point, he comments, 'Just had to make sure', followed by another individual confirming, 'Yeah, I think it's dead'.

Under Florida Statute 379.409, it is illegal to kill, injure, possess or capture an alligator without authorisation. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states that rifles and handguns may only be used for commercial alligator trapping.

Attempting to injure or kill alligators without proper permits is prohibited. The FWC has confirmed it is investigating the video and will provide information as it becomes available.

🚨SHOCKING: Streamer Clavicular fire multiple shots at a dead alligator in the Florida Everglades.



The FWC confirmed they are aware of the video, are actively investigating. Shooting firearms at wildlife (even a dead one), considered felony-level in many cases under Florida law. pic.twitter.com/v9W9r9IYbp — postman 🪩 (@postman002) March 27, 2026

Officials Respond to the Incident

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins addressed the incident on X, writing that he looks forward to seeing charges pressed against those who would disregard the law.

While the video has gone viral and drawn public attention, officials emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that no further details on potential charges related to the alligator shooting have been released.

FWC is investigating and I have full confidence in their officers.



Florida's wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming.



Under my watch, anyone who abuses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



Looking forward to... https://t.co/I9rYNd0Kee — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) March 27, 2026

Background on Clavicular

Clavicular rose to prominence through livestreams and videos on platforms such as TikTok and Kick. He is known for promoting 'looksmaxxing', a trend in which men attempt drastic measures to alter their physical appearance.

In past videos, he has discussed 'bonesmashing', striking cheekbones with a hammer to change their shape.

The influencer has also sparked controversy with political commentary. In December, he said that Vice President JD Vance would lose a hypothetical presidential election to California Governor Gavin Newsom due to appearance, calling Vance 'subhuman' and describing Newsom as superior in comparison.

Legal and Social Implications

The arrest highlights the intersection of social media influence and legal boundaries. Florida law strictly regulates the handling of alligators, and social media content that violates these regulations can result in criminal investigations.

As the FWC continues to examine the viral video, Clavicular remains in custody on battery charges, with potential legal consequences related to the wildlife incident still under review.