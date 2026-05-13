A legal storm has erupted in the music world following a devastating tragedy involving a young girl and a rising artist. In a case that has stunned the public, authorities have formally charged 21-year-old singer David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Burke was arrested on 16 April 2026 in Los Angeles and is being held without bail as he awaits trial.

The unfolding details suggest a series of choices that led to an unthinkable outcome, leaving fans and the community searching for answers. Prosecutors allege Burke's actions were motivated by a desire to silence Hernandez, who they say threatened to expose their illicit relationship.

Read more D4vd Legal Brief Alleges Teen Sex Abuse, Chainsaw Dismemberment And Burn Cage Plot D4vd Legal Brief Alleges Teen Sex Abuse, Chainsaw Dismemberment And Burn Cage Plot

Accusations Against D4vd

The internet has turned its full attention toward David Burke, the artist known as D4vd, as a wave of fresh claims on the tragic death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was released. These serious accusations took hold of the public consciousness after Pop Break News released a report, and a subsequent YouTube video broke down testimony that was reportedly given during legal proceedings.

It is important to note that these assertions currently exist only as unverified claims and digital theories, as law enforcement officials have yet to validate much of the information gaining momentum across various social platforms.

Alleged Detention and Witness Testimony

Footage gaining traction online highlights remarks attributed to Neo Langston, described as a friend of the singer, which provide a glimpse into the arguments that legal teams might present during the trial.

This photo is putting a spotlight on a close associate, Neo Langston — a key witness who was previously arrested for missing a grand jury appearance but has since testified.



⚠️ He has NOT been charged in the murder case.



💬 Witness… or more?#D4vd #TrueCrime #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/KaYjCC8vNd — The Crime Beat Report🕵️‍♂️ (@crimebeatreport) May 2, 2026

The report asserts that Burke allegedly 'attempted an abortion on Celeste at home,' but that 'it didn't go as planned,' with the narrator further claiming that 'Celeste bled out and David panicked.' These harrowing assertions moved quickly across social media platforms, drawing a wave of shock from countless users reacting to the grim allegations surrounding the teenager's death.

Theories Regarding a Possible Professional Motive

One of the most discussed segments of the viral footage involves a supposed motive linked to Burke's professional life, with the video transcript stating: 'The financial gain was for Mr. Burke to maintain his very lucrative music musical career that Celeste was threatening on that particular.'

The individual in the recording goes on to claim: 'That's why he decided that the best course of action was to buy a body bag and stuff Celeste in the back of his trunk on September 8, 2025.' A further assertion within the clip suggests that Rivas' 'dismembered and decomposed remains were found in two bags inside of a front truck trunk of a car registered to Mr. Burke.'

The details of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s murder just keep getting darker. We’re now confronted with disturbing facts uncovered in the preliminary hearing evidence brief for the accused killer, David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd.



They’re things you can’t unhear… the court… pic.twitter.com/nZUky6pjfK — Criminally Obsessed (@CRMNLLYObsessed) May 6, 2026

Authorities have confirmed that Hernandez's remains were discovered in Burke's abandoned Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot in September 2025, though many of the viral details from the recording remain unverified.

Escalating Conflict and Digital Evidence

The viral footage further asserts that Burke and Rivas engaged in a volatile confrontation on 22 April 2025, when she allegedly warned that she would reveal private information regarding their personal connection.

The recording suggests that 'David and Celeste got into a lengthy argument in which she threatened to disclose information about their relationship to end David's career and destroy his life,' while the narrator goes on to claim that 'she was allegedly using the baby as a bargaining chip.'

The accusations triggered a massive wave of online indignation, fuelled largely by the fact that Rivas was only 14 years old and the vivid details being debated across various social media outlets.

Public Reaction and Calls for Caution

A large number of people have urged a careful approach, pointing out that most of the details currently going viral seem to originate from internet chatter and unconfirmed readings of supposed legal remarks rather than formal police records.

At the same time, some have expressed doubt regarding the reliability of the information being shared, particularly since numerous videos and social media posts seem to depend on the exact same source.

she needs to go to the police and tell them this because this alone could pack up d4vd not tel some F list Streamer who’s clearly only talking to her for views — Jxy is Him!! (@Lmfaoixy) May 9, 2026

'She needs to go to the police and tell them this because this alone could pack up d4vd not tel some F list Streamer who's clearly only talking to her for views,' X user Jxy is Him!! wrote. 'There was a change on Documents from a firm no to , unknown . Text messages during the trial may reveal more as celeste and D4 had conversations re abortion and pregnancy,' wrote Su5ie in the comments section of the same X post.

There was a change on Documents from a firm no to , unknown . Text messages during the trial may reveal more as celeste and D4 had conversations re abortion and pregnancy — Su5ie (@Suseyq7) May 9, 2026

Burke has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His defence team insists that a rapid presentation of evidence will prove his innocence.

The matter continues to attract significant attention across the internet as people analyse the footage and discuss the unsettling claims linked to the performer.