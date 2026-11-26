An estimated 100 to 200 animals have reportedly disappeared from a Florida slaughterhouse just hours before an animal rescue organisation was due to take them to a sanctuary.

Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) arrived at Ali Meat International in Orlando on Wednesday, 25 November, expecting to collect the surviving livestock but instead reported that the animals were missing and several goats had been found dead.

The incident happened five days after authorities arrested six employees, including the slaughterhouse manager, over alleged animal cruelty. The Florida Department of Agriculture had been working with federal officials to arrange the animals' transfer to safety, but the planned rescue was disrupted when the livestock could no longer be found.

Missing Animals Spark Urgent Search

According to ARM and World Animal News, the organisation had prepared to transport the surviving animals to its sanctuary in South Florida, where they would receive veterinary care and long-term protection.

The original rescue plan involved several cows, sheep and between 30 and 50 goats. However, reports later indicated that between 100 and 200 animals had disappeared overnight. The exact number remains unclear, and authorities have not confirmed who removed them or where they were taken.

ARM founder Richard 'Kudo' Couto said the animals had been expected to leave the property for a safer environment. Several dead goats were reportedly discovered when rescuers arrived.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also confirmed that officers had visited the property to take custody of the livestock but found that the animals were no longer there. Officials said they would pursue appropriate legal action alongside prosecutors.

The disappearance has raised concerns about the animals' welfare, particularly the possibility that they could have been moved without authorisation.

Employees Arrested Over Alleged Animal Cruelty

The missing livestock were part of a wider investigation into Ali Meat International, which began after animal welfare organisation Animal Outlook submitted 19 videos to Florida authorities.

The footage, recorded during public slaughter events on 6 and 7 June 2025, allegedly showed workers shocking cattle with electric prods, cutting animals' throats and handling lambs while they were still alive. Investigators also alleged that a child, believed to be around 12 or 13, was encouraged to participate in slaughtering a sheep.

Six employees, including manager Nadeem Shakeel, were arrested on 20 November. They face charges involving aggravated animal cruelty and abuse of cattle.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier described the footage as evidence of 'extreme and horrific animal abuse'.

The US Department of Agriculture also intervened, revoking the facility's permission to slaughter livestock without federal inspectors present following alleged violations of humane slaughter requirements.

Florida Animal Cruelty Laws Apply to Slaughterhouses

The investigation has raised questions about animal welfare protections and religious slaughter practices.

Florida's Humane Slaughter Act generally requires livestock to be handled and killed using humane methods. However, state law provides exemptions for ritual slaughter to protect religious freedom. These exemptions do not protect businesses from separate criminal animal cruelty laws.

Under Florida Statute 828.12, aggravated animal cruelty can carry up to five years in prison when someone intentionally causes an animal's cruel death or repeatedly inflicts unnecessary suffering.

Federal humane slaughter legislation also establishes standards for livestock processing, including provisions for religious slaughter.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation concerns alleged cruelty rather than halal practices themselves. Their immediate priority is locating the missing animals and determining who removed them from the property.