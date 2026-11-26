A federal judge has blocked Donald Trump's latest attempt to narrow birthright citizenship, extending the protection to a broad class of children who could otherwise be denied US citizenship under the administration's executive order.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, preventing the government from enforcing Trump's August order against children covered by the lawsuit. The ruling also applies to children who may be unlawfully denied citizenship in the future under the policy.

Cooper said the president could not create new exceptions to the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause, which guarantees citizenship to practically all children born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction.

'Earlier this year, the Supreme Court kept that promise by striking down EO1. This Court does so again today by enjoining EO2's application as to the certified class,' Cooper wrote.

Trump's Second Attempt After Supreme Court Setback

The ruling marks another defeat for the administration's efforts to restrict birthright citizenship after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's initial executive order in June.

Trump signed his first order on the issue on the opening day of his second term, seeking to deny automatic citizenship to certain children born in the US to parents who were unlawfully or temporarily present.

After the Supreme Court's decision, he signed another order in August, targeting children born to parents working for foreign governments or certain organisations, as well as children born through commercial surrogacy.

The policy also sought to exclude children with a parent suspected of gang membership or potential terrorist activity.

The administration described the measures as part of an effort to tackle 'birth tourism,' in which people travel to another country primarily to give birth so their child acquires citizenship there.

Judge Rejects New Exceptions to Citizenship Clause

Cooper said the Supreme Court had reaffirmed that children born in the US and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens from birth, apart from a small number of established exceptions. These include children of foreign diplomats with diplomatic immunity and children born to enemy forces occupying US territory.

'The President cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws,' Cooper wrote. He also rejected the argument that the latest restrictions could stand because they targeted narrower categories than Trump's original order.

The judge said the public interest was served by ensuring federal agencies followed the Constitution and federal law.

Second Judge Blocks Trump's Latest Citizenship Push

The decision follows a separate ruling in September by US District Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland, who also blocked enforcement of the administration's latest restrictions.

Immigrant rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, challenged the August orders, arguing that they unlawfully sought to strip citizenship rights from children born in the United States.

ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project Deputy Director Cody Wofsy welcomed Wednesday's ruling, saying the Supreme Court had twice rejected efforts to undermine birthright citizenship.

'Enough is enough,' Wofsy said.

Trump criticised the Supreme Court's June decision at the time, calling it 'very unfortunate' and saying his administration was making adjustments because of the ruling.