Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx has lost her seat after a recount confirmed her Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard's victory by just 330 votes. Foxx's defeat ends her more than two decades in the US House of Representatives.

The 83-year-old Trump ally had faced fierce criticism earlier this year after sending a 10-year-old boy a controversial response to his school essay supporting electric cars, accusing his teachers of 'indoctrinating' him. Foxx requested the recount before conceding defeat on Sunday, 22 November.

Foxx Concedes Defeat After Recount Confirms Loss

Hubbard, 64, secured victory in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District after the recount failed to overturn his narrow lead. The result confirmed a significant political setback for Foxx, who was first elected to Congress in 2004 and was serving her 11th term.

In a statement, Foxx acknowledged the outcome, describing the election as a 'hard-fought and thorough election process' and saying voters had 'made their voices heard'. She also confirmed that she had called Hubbard to congratulate him and wished him well as he prepares to represent the district.

Hubbard similarly acknowledged Foxx's concession, thanking her for her 'decades of service and countless sacrifices'.

Hubbard's Victory Adds to Democrats' Election Gains

The North Carolina election result capped a strong Democratic showing in the November midterm elections.

With Hubbard's victory, Democrats secured at least 258 seats in the US House of Representatives, giving the party its largest majority in the chamber since 1992. The party also gained control of the Senate, setting up a shift in congressional power when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.

Hubbard's win was particularly notable given Foxx's lengthy political career and the Republican-leaning nature of her district. The result also formed part of a wider Democratic surge that saw the party make gains across North Carolina and other states.

Foxx Faced Backlash Over 10-Year-Old Boy's Essay

Foxx attracted widespread criticism in May after responding to a persuasive essay written by Christian Mango, a fourth-grade pupil who had discussed the environmental benefits of electric vehicles. The boy's mother, Emily Mango, shared images of the letter attributed to the congresswoman on Instagram, drawing attention to its pointed remarks about her son's schoolwork.

Foxx challenged the child's suggestion that electric vehicle buyers should receive tax rebates, arguing that the government would have to take money from taxpayers who could not afford such vehicles.

She then wrote, 'Please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you.'

Foxx also questioned the quality of the boy's education, suggesting his teachers were more interested in 'indoctrinating you' than helping him develop critical thinking skills. The response prompted criticism from the boy's mother, who described the congresswoman's words as 'reprehensible'.

Aftermath and Possible Political Return

Emily Mango defended her son's teachers, describing them as important sources of support for children and saying they did not deserve the contempt shown in Foxx's letter. In a follow-up Instagram post, she called the response 'totally inappropriate' for one of the congresswoman's youngest constituents and accused Foxx of being 'out of touch'.

The controversy brought renewed attention to Foxx's political views and criticism of higher education. Although she lost her congressional seat, Foxx may not be finished with politics. Local CBS affiliate WFMY News 2 reported that she filed Federal Election Commission paperwork to run in the 2028 election, though she has not publicly confirmed another campaign.