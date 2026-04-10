Offset's attempt to force a DNA test on Cardi B's baby with Stefon Diggs was rejected by a US court in February, according to TMZ, as the estranged couple's divorce continues to play out in public and online.

The order, dated 25 February 2026, was obtained by TMZ, which reported that Offset had asked the judge to mandate DNA testing for two children. The court reportedly granted a paternity test for one child but refused his request to test Cardi B's 'newborn,' a term used in the filing and widely understood to refer to the baby she welcomed with NFL star Stefon Diggs in November 2025. The children's names and identifying details were redacted.

The ruling landed after months of speculation around Cardi B's relationships with both Offset and Diggs, and only days after fresh headlines about her reported split from the Buffalo Bills wide receiver. TMZ has also reported that the judge imposed a restriction barring Cardi and Offset from making 'disparaging or defamatory remarks' about each other on social media or in interviews.

Cardi and Offset share three children together, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1. Her fourth child, with Diggs, arrived last November and has been at the centre of rumour ever since, much of it driven by screenshots, social media posts and online speculation rather than court filings.

Offset's DNA Demand And Cardi B's Baby With Stefon Diggs

The renewed focus on the DNA request has sharpened attention on what Offset was trying to establish. As described by TMZ, the court order does not spell out his reasoning, and there is nothing in the documents to suggest the judge accepted any challenge to the newborn's paternity. The refusal, alongside approval for another test, suggests the court drew a clear line between issues directly tied to the divorce and a child born into a new relationship.

That leaves Offset able to seek confirmation regarding one child he shares with Cardi, but without any court approved route, for now, to test the baby she has had with Diggs. In family court, that distinction matters. Judges are generally reluctant to extend proceedings into the lives of people who are not central to the case.

Days before this latest twist emerged, Offset was reportedly hospitalised after being shot in Florida. Despite the divorce, TMZ reported that Cardi B reached out to check on him, a brief moment of contact in an otherwise bitter split.

Long-Running Speculation Over Cardi B, Offset And Paternity

None of this has emerged in a vacuum. Questions over paternity have been bubbling around Cardi B, Offset and Stefon Diggs for more than a year, and Cardi has made it abundantly clear she finds them insulting.

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During an assault trial in September 2025, a reporter pressed her on online claims about Offset 'bragging' that he had got her pregnant for a fourth time and whether she anticipated 'any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs.' According to Complex, Cardi snapped, threw a marker at the reporter and told him to stop 'disrespecting' her, pointedly asking why a male journalist felt entitled to frame such a question and reminding him that 'your mama taught you: respect women.'

At a time when her private life was already being dissected in court, Cardi was being dragged into yet another narrative about whether the men around her could stake some claim over her pregnancy.

Fuel was added in November 2025 when screenshots began circulating online appearing to show Offset posting 'My kid lol' shortly after Cardi gave birth to her baby with Diggs. Within days, his camp pushed back. A representative for the rapper described the supposed posts as entirely fake, saying: 'Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.'

So far, that remains the only on the record attempt to shut down the idea that Offset sees Cardi's child with Diggs as his responsibility or his business. The court order does not contradict that statement, but it does sit uneasily beside it. Publicly, he kept his distance. In court, the picture looked less clear.

Representatives for Cardi B and Offset have not publicly commented on the denial of the DNA request, nor have they provided any substantive update on the broader divorce proceedings. Nothing beyond the redacted order and prior media reports has been independently confirmed, so the finer details of their legal fight should still be treated with caution.

Meanwhile, Cardi and Stefon Diggs have prompted talk of a possible reconciliation after he was spotted at one of her shows on Wednesday. Exactly what that means for the newborn at the centre of all this speculation, and for Offset's lingering questions, is something the court papers do not answer.