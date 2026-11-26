A foreign man has died after falling from the 27th floor of a five-star hotel in Nha Trang, Vietnam, with footage reportedly captured by the hotel's CCTV cameras circulating on social media.

The incident happened at around 17:30 on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, at a hotel on Tran Phu Street in Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province.

Khanh Hoa Provincial Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. VietnamNet reported that hotel security cameras captured the incident and that employees noticed the man's unusual behaviour and attempted to intervene.

Foreign Man Falls From 27th-Floor Hotel in Nha Trang

According to Vietnamese news outlet VietnamNet, the foreign man entered the five-star hotel on Tran Phu Street on the afternoon of 25 November before taking a lift to the rooftop area.

Vietnam's Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported that the man arrived at around 17:30 and travelled to the building's 27th-floor rooftop. He reportedly climbed over the safety railing before falling onto Tran Phu Street below. The fall proved fatal, with the man dying at the scene.

VietnamNet reported that hotel employees noticed the man's unusual behaviour and attempted to intervene but could not prevent the fall.

According to Asianet Newsable, CCTV footage showed the man sitting on the rooftop before climbing onto nearby tables and chairs and crossing the safety railing. Hotel employees and customers reportedly rushed towards him in an attempt to intervene but could not reach him in time.

CCTV Footage of Fatal Hotel Fall Circulates Online

The incident attracted widespread attention after CCTV footage showing the moments surrounding the man's fatal fall began circulating on social media, including X (formerly Twitter).

Russian state-backed broadcaster RT shared the footage on X on 26 November 2026, reporting that a foreign man had fallen from a hotel rooftop in Vietnam. The post also highlighted the reaction of witnesses, with one person reportedly seen taking out a mobile phone to record the aftermath.

The recording showed the incident unfolding at the hotel, drawing attention to the moments before and after the man fell from the building. The footage was subsequently shared by social media users, prompting further discussion about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Man DIVES OFF hotel rooftop in Vietnam — local media report he DIED



One of the witnesses can be seen trying to film it as soon as he jumped pic.twitter.com/7UzhAMYyRK — RT (@RT_com) November 26, 2026

Khanh Hoa Police Investigate Foreign Man's Death

Following the incident, Khanh Hoa Provincial Police launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death. VietnamNet reported that police continued questioning individuals connected to the incident on Thursday, 26 November.

VietnamNet reported that police had preliminarily established the victim's identity and nationality, although these details had not been publicly disclosed. VOV, however, reported that authorities were still verifying his identity and nationality.

According to VOV, investigators were examining the man's movements before the fall and gathering information from witnesses to establish the circumstances of his death.

VOV also reported that some witnesses said the man had previously attempted to enter another hotel on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street but was stopped by employees. However, it remains unclear whether the earlier incident was connected to his subsequent visit to the five-star hotel on Tran Phu Street.

As of 26 November, police were continuing their inquiries, and no official explanation for the circumstances surrounding the man's death had been announced.