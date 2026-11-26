President Donald Trump used his Thanksgiving message on Thursday 26 November to thank what he called 'the 2% of our Somalian population' who work without government assistance. He cited no source for the figure and called for the rest to be expelled, saying Minnesota's future depended on it.

Trump closed the Truth Social post with a greeting to people he described as 'murderers, drug dealers, and criminals' who had entered the United States illegally. He said most had been sent back to their countries of origin. 'We miss you dearly, but you will never be back,' he wrote.

What the Minnesota Figures Show

Trump referred to the Somali population in the US before singling out Minnesota. Most Somali Minnesotans are US citizens, either by birth or through naturalisation, according to PolitiFact. US citizens cannot ordinarily be deported under federal immigration law.

US Census Bureau estimates for 2024 put labour force participation among Somali Minnesotans aged 16 and over at about 72 per cent. This includes people who are employed and those actively seeking work. The figure should not be confused with the employment rate, as labour force participation also includes unemployed jobseekers.

The benefits figures count households. In December 2025, the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates lower immigration, reported that 81 per cent of Somali immigrant households in Minnesota received at least one of the benefits it examined, compared with 21 per cent of households headed by someone born in the US.

A household can receive assistance while one or more of its members are in work. Neither study gives the percentage of individuals who both hold a job and receive no government aid.

Who Was Deported?

The Migration Policy Institute found that about 190,000 of the roughly 980,000 deportations carried out in the first 18 months of Trump's second term involved people with a US criminal conviction.

Among removals involving criminal convictions, the institute identified immigration-related entry offences and traffic offences as the two most common categories, accounting for 23 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. Those figures describe who was deported. They do not establish how many of the violent offenders Trump referred to remain in the country.

Responding to the institute's findings in October, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said Trump had delivered the largest reduction in illegal immigration in modern history. Her remarks preceded the Thanksgiving post.

Trump Questions GDP Revision and Defends White House Works

Trump also called for an investigation into figures published the day before Thanksgiving. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised annualised growth for July to September from 3.4 per cent to 4.3 per cent. The agency attributed most of the revision to higher estimates of investment and consumer spending.

Turning to the White House, Trump defended the renovations, citing broken windows, damaged columns and peeling paint. He said the building would soon have a ballroom.

Trump has used previous Thanksgiving messages to take aim at political opponents. In 2024, his holiday greeting included those he called 'Radical Left Lunatics'. His 2025 post ended with a warning to those he accused of hating, stealing, murdering and destroying what America stood for: 'You won't be here for long!'