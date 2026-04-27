A Florida pastor who carefully crafted a public image as a relationship expert is now at the centre of a scandal, after authorities uncovered a string of marriages that appear to contradict the very advice he once promoted.

Florida Pastor Offering Relationship Advice Arrested on Bigamy Charges

Leslie Williams, 62, is at the centre of the case. The religious leader, who authored a 2017 book on marital relationships titled Love Her Like This: Loving Her Has Never Been Deeper, was arrested on bigamy charges following an investigation that revealed he may have been married to multiple women at the same time.

Williams, who operates his ministry in The Villages, Florida, had positioned himself as a 'relationship guru', offering guidance to couples on how to build lasting and faithful marriages. His book emphasised commitment, emotional connection and what he described as a 'never-failing' love between spouses, principles that now stand in stark contrast to the allegations against him.

Authorities say the case began to unravel after inconsistencies in Williams' personal life surfaced, particularly through his own social media activity. In December, he publicly announced his marriage to a woman named Cindi, sharing posts that attracted congratulatory messages from followers. However, some commenters appeared confused, questioning whether he was already married.

Those reactions reportedly raised suspicions that eventually led investigators to examine his marital history more closely. According to law enforcement, further inquiries uncovered evidence suggesting that Williams had entered into multiple marriages without legally ending previous ones, prompting a warrant for his arrest in Georgia earlier this month.

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Florida pastor, Leslie Williams, who wrote book on how to love your spouse arrested in Georgia over allegations he has multiple wives 😳 pic.twitter.com/HeaN8uvx9E — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 27, 2026

He was subsequently taken into custody in Florida and is currently being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Georgia, where he faces formal bigamy charges. Officials have not disclosed the full number of alleged marriages, but the case has already sparked widespread attention due to the pastor's public role and teachings.

The revelations have shocked many who followed Williams' ministry. As a preacher, he described himself as a teacher of biblical principles and often spoke about preparing believers for the future. His writings and sermons focused heavily on relationships, making the allegations particularly striking for supporters who once viewed him as a trusted voice on marriage.

Netizens Weigh in On Florida Pastor's Arrest

Online reaction has been swift, with critics pointing to what they see as a glaring contradiction between Williams' teachings and his alleged actions. Some have described the situation as hypocritical, while others have urged caution, noting that the legal process is still ongoing and that Williams has not yet been convicted.

Legal experts say the case underscores how public personas, especially those built around moral or spiritual authority, can quickly come under scrutiny when personal conduct is called into question. Bigamy, while relatively rare, remains a criminal offence in many US states and can carry significant penalties if proven in court.

As the investigation continues, more details about Williams' relationships and timeline of marriages are expected to emerge. For now, the case serves as a stark reminder of the gap that can exist between public messaging and private behaviour, particularly when trust and personal relationships are at the centre of both.