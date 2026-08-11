A new political bombshell has sent the internet into a frenzy after former Green Beret Nate Kornacki claimed that a close friend working high up at Grindr has information about Republican politicians and their alleged private lives.

The extraordinary claim emerged during a discussion about what Kornacki jokingly described as the 'closet homosexual Republican politician crisis', but no politician was named and no evidence was presented publicly to substantiate any individual allegation.

Kornacki Drops the Grindr Claim

Kornacki, a retired US Army Special Forces soldier and host of the YouTube channel ValhallaVFT, appeared on a political programme where the discussion turned towards recurring allegations involving Republican politicians and their sexuality.

During the conversation, Kornacki claimed he had an unusually direct connection to information held by Grindr, the dating and social networking app primarily associated with gay, bisexual and queer users.

'One of my close friends works at the very top of Grindr,' Kornacki said. He then indicated that the person had a senior position, adding that he had 'some inside information' that could potentially be discussed.

The presenter immediately reacted with surprise, saying he had 'a million things to ask' before moving the conversation to another subject.

Kornacki did not identify the alleged Republican politicians, provide screenshots, disclose private account information or present evidence showing that any particular politician had used Grindr.

The 'Closet' Claims Remain Unproven

The conversation repeatedly referred to allegations involving Republican politicians who are supposedly concealing same-sex relationships or sexual identities while supporting socially conservative politics.

Kornacki and the host framed the issue as a contradiction between private behaviour and public political positions. But the programme did not establish that any unnamed Republican politician had actually been exposed through Grindr.

Claims about a person's sexual orientation or private relationships are sensitive, particularly when they are based on anonymous sources, alleged dating-app activity or information that has not been independently verified.

There was no public evidence in the discussion establishing that the alleged insider had accessed confidential user data or that any Republican politician had been identified through the platform.

His Military Career Shaped His Political Shift

The Grindr remarks came during a much broader discussion about Kornacki's political transformation and his criticism of the Republican Party.

Kornacki said he grew up in a strongly right-wing Republican household before joining the military and eventually serving in Afghanistan as a Green Beret.

He described working closely with Afghan forces and living alongside Muslims as an experience that challenged some of the beliefs he had previously held.

'I left the Republican Party about four years ago now,' he said, explaining that he increasingly identified as an independent.

He also criticised America's military spending and questioned the country's involvement in overseas conflicts. His comments were presented as part of a wider argument that many former conservatives and veterans are becoming disillusioned with traditional Republican politics.

That political background is relevant because his comments about alleged Republican 'closet' secrets were delivered alongside broader criticism of the modern GOP rather than as a standalone investigative revelation.