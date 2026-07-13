A 20-year-old American 'looksmaxxing' streamer claims Benjamin Netanyahu's advisers privately expressed concern that the Israeli prime minister appeared too old and out of shape to appeal to younger voters, and floated the idea of a joint gym livestream.

Braden Peters, who streams as Clavicular, made the assertion on Kick during a chaotic visit to Tel Aviv that has divided Israel's pro-Israel influencer scene and drawn condemnation over his history of antisemitic content.

He says the discussion took place over dinner with people he described as advisers to the prime minister, though no Israeli official has confirmed any such meeting or proposal. What is verified is narrower but real: Peters was filmed at a Tel Aviv nightclub speaking with a senior Netanyahu adviser, who has described the encounter as pure coincidence.

The Livestream Claim At The Centre Of The Story

Peters told his Kick audience that Netanyahu's team had approached him for advice on 'looksmaxxing', the online subculture built around maximising physical attractiveness, and floated a workout stream with the premier.

'They said Bibi's been having a lot of trouble with humanising himself to the younger generation; they think he's old and out of shape,' he said, according to a livestream clip circulated online. He added that the advisers asked whether he would want to do a gym stream with Netanyahu to appeal to youth.

The claim spread quickly through social media and was picked up by outlets including Russian state broadcaster RT, which framed it as Netanyahu seeking help to 'looksmax' his image. Peters, who calls the prime minister 'The Big Yahu', has said he hopes to film a collaboration with him. Netanyahu, 75, is Israel's longest-serving prime minister and has faced persistent questions over his standing with younger Israelis amid the ongoing war and his corruption trial.

Clavicular says he had dinner with the advisors of Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, to teach them about looksmaxing, and says they asked him to do a gym stream with Netanyahu 😳👀



“They said Bibi’s been having a lot of trouble with humanizing himself to the… pic.twitter.com/j9ngNbHKEe — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) July 12, 2026

The assertion remains uncorroborated. No Israeli or international news organisation has independently confirmed that Netanyahu's office sought a gym stream, and the prime minister's office has not addressed the claim publicly.

Several commentators tracking the story have urged caution, noting the account rests entirely on Peters' own version of events.

What The Verified Record Shows

The confirmed facts trace back to Israeli television reporting. Channel 13 news filmed Peters speaking with Topaz Luk, a longtime Netanyahu adviser, at the Shalvata beach bar and nightclub overnight on Saturday. Luk told the network he had met Peters 'at an event by coincidence' and that the influencer apologised for his past antisemitic remark.

Speaking to the Israeli outlet Walla, Luk offered a fuller account, saying Peters told him he was in Israel to show the truth about the country and planned to meet Holocaust survivors and issue a public apology. Luk was sceptical, telling the outlet, 'We'll wait and see.'

Speculation that Netanyahu himself could appear on a livestream has circulated since then, but the only confirmed interaction was Peters' brief encounter with Luk.

Peters' visit has split Israeli and Jewish influencers. Some filmed friendly content with him, while others alerted the club staff to have him removed. He was asked to leave the Loullie beach club on Saturday, and prominent voices, including Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, accused those hosting him of whitewashing a figure who trivialised the Holocaust.

The fallout reached the Israeli military. Shira Braun, the soldier who runs the Israel Defence Forces' TikTok account, faced media scrutiny after she was reported to have streamed and socialised with Peters during his visit. Reports differed over whether she faced formal disciplinary action, with some outlets alleging damage-control measures by the military while others disputed that any punishment was under way.

A Provocateur With A Trail Of Controversy

Peters built his following in 2025 on TikTok and Kick through extreme looksmaxxing content, promoting practices such as 'bonesmashing', striking one's own face to sharpen the jaw, along with steroid use. His notoriety grew in January 2026 when he was filmed singing along to Kanye West's track 'Heil Hitler' alongside figures including Nick Fuentes and Sneako, drawing condemnation from Jewish leaders across the United States.

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During the Israel trip, Peters continued to court controversy. He referred to Israeli women as 'Stacys', looksmaxxing slang for attractive women, his stream chat filled with antisemitic and anti-Israel comments, with viewers branding him a sellout. Peters told The Free Press he is 'not a political guy' and that the trip was not about the Israeli-Palestinian debate.

He also faces a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old, an allegation that remains untested in court. Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism has recently pushed for authorities to bar prominent figures accused of antisemitism from entering the country, having denied entry to another streamer in May.

Until Netanyahu's office says otherwise, the image of Israel's longest-serving prime minister sweating through a workout stream for the youth vote remains an unverified claim made solely by Peters.