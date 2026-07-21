Hunter Biden has ignited fresh political debate after claiming that 'everybody knows' which prominent MAGA politicians in Washington are secretly gay.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'I've Had It' podcast, the son of former US President Joe Biden argued that several influential Republican figures have hidden their sexuality for years.

Although he did not identify anyone by name, he suggested that this internal struggle has contributed to the anger and hostility displayed by some conservative politicians, making his comments one of the most talked about moments from the interview.

Hunter Biden's Claims About MAGA Officials

Hunter Biden made the remarks while discussing what he described as one of the biggest problems in Washington politics. During the conversation, he dismissed the idea that the nation's biggest issue was an oligarchy and instead introduced his own term.

'I believe that the biggest problem in America is in Washington DC with the federal government is... not the oligarchy, it's the closetocracy,' Hunter said.

He continued by claiming there is 'this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington DC' before adding that 'everybody knows every single one of them who's gay'.

Despite making the striking allegation, Hunter did not provide evidence or identify any politicians he believed were secretly gay. Instead, he focused on his belief that living with a hidden identity creates emotional conflict.

According to Hunter, years of concealing one's sexuality can leave people carrying what he described as a 'blackened heart'. He argued that this personal struggle can eventually turn into resentment towards others, particularly when politicians publicly campaign against LGBTQ+ rights while privately dealing with their own identity.

Why He Believes It Matters

Rather than treating sexuality itself as the issue, Hunter argued that the conflict comes from denying who someone truly is.

'I believe that internal conflict creates so much vitriol inside a person that they take it out on the rest of the world,' he said during the podcast.

The hosts reacted with humour throughout parts of the discussion, joking about public figures and political personalities. However, Hunter remained focused on the broader point that people who cannot openly be themselves may express that frustration through politics.

His comments quickly attracted attention online because they touched on long running speculation surrounding some conservative politicians. Even so, Hunter avoided naming names, leaving his claims open to debate and criticism.

Some commentators viewed the remarks as an accusation of hypocrisy within parts of the Republican Party, while others argued that suggesting a person's sexuality explains their political views risks reinforcing stereotypes about LGBTQ+ people.

A Podcast Appearance That Sparked Debate

Although the interview covered several political issues, it was Hunter Biden's comments about Washington's alleged 'closetocracy' that generated the strongest reaction.

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His remarks have already fuelled debate across political circles, particularly because they accused unnamed Republican politicians of concealing their sexuality without presenting supporting evidence.

Supporters may see his comments as a criticism of political hypocrisy, while opponents argue that the claims remain speculative unless backed by proof.

For now, no Republican leaders have publicly responded to Hunter's specific allegation that 'everybody knows' which top MAGA politicians are secretly gay.