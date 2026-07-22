Hunter Biden has sparked fresh controversy with a podcast appearance in which he claimed a network of closeted gay Republican men is quietly shaping Washington politics, and that internal conflict over concealed identity fuels political hostility.

Biden named the late Senator Lindsey Graham among those he suggested were part of this dynamic, a claim Graham repeatedly denied during his lifetime. No verified evidence has ever supported the suggestion about Graham's sexual orientation.

What Hunter Biden Said About Lindsey Graham

Appearing on the podcast, Biden argued that some politicians carry, in his words, "this like blackened heart by the fact that you can't be who you want to be," and claimed they "take it out on everybody else."

Biden did not initially name anyone but said, "Everybody knows who they are." Welch responded by naming Graham directly and Biden replied, "Yeah, of course."

Welch shifted the topic to Trump, but Biden continued discussing the broader phenomenon of closeted politicians. He said he liked Graham when he younger, adding that he had grown up believing Graham's sexual orientation was common knowledge — an assertion for which no evidence has ever been provided.

Neither host nor guest offered evidence to support the broader claim during the exchange.

Wow. Hunter Biden, who knew Lindsey Graham for decades as a close family friend, not only outs him as gay - but says Washington is ran by a “mafia” of closeted gay Republicans. This tracks. pic.twitter.com/6sqsCTA3Vw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 21, 2026

Hunter Biden's 'Closeted Gay Mafia' Remark

Biden went further, alleging that a "closeted gay mafia, largely Republican" operates in Washington, and claiming that "everybody knows every single one of them." He argued that internal conflict over concealed identity fuels political hostility, telling Welch this dynamic "creates so much vitriol inside a person that they take it out on the rest of the world."

He also compared the strain of hiding one's identity to addiction, describing the effort required to "villainise" and "attack" one's true self as a way of rationalising the behaviour.

'The only reason [this] is relevant is because of the fact that they seem to do everything that they possibly can to take out their inability to know and live their true life on everybody else,' Biden explained. 'Could you imagine the torture that you'd have to put yourself through to, you know, like pretend that you are something that you're not by going so overboard and villainising and attacking that which you actually are at your deepest core.'

Graham's Record and Denials

There is no verified public evidence regarding Graham's sexual orientation, and the senator repeatedly denied the rumours. In 2018, he addressed the speculation directly, stating: "To the extent that it matters, I'm not gay."

Graham consistently opposed several LGBTQ+ rights measures, particularly same-sex marriage. In 2015, he argued against including opposition to same-sex marriage explicitly in a party platform, saying it "will hurt us" politically, while insisting his aim was "to protect the religious liberties of those who believe that opposing same-sex marriage is a part of their faith."

Graham spent decades as a prominent voice on foreign policy in the Senate. He died on 11 July 2026 at the age of 71 following what his office initially described as a "brief and sudden illness."

A preliminary report from the District of Columbia medical examiner later determined that Graham died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.