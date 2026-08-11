A fiery debate over the Gaza war descended into chaos when a confrontation between Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad and Republican activist Dennis Feitosa reportedly turned physical during a Los Angeles podcast recording, before Haddad said the dispute continued in the car park with an attack from behind.

Gaza Debate Explodes Inside the Podcast Studio

The clash began during the podcast's unusually confrontational format, which placed Haddad against multiple guests critical of Israel.

Feitosa, who recently ran in the Republican primary for California's 30th Congressional District, reportedly directed a series of explosive accusations at Haddad, including calling him a 'baby killer' and a 'murderous monster' over his service in the Israel Defense Forces.

According to Haddad's account, Feitosa eventually moved beyond verbal confrontation and initiated physical contact inside the studio. Video from the recording appeared to capture the confrontation as tensions escalated between the two men.

The incident was particularly striking because the programme had been structured around an intense political debate rather than a physical confrontation.

Haddad later claimed that Feitosa had lost control after being unable to answer his arguments.

Haddad Says the Fight Continued Outside

The Israeli Arab advocacy activist said Feitosa waited outside the studio and attacked him from behind in the parking lot.

Haddad and members of his entourage then responded physically, with footage reportedly showing Haddad throwing punches during the ensuing fight.

Writing on X, Haddad described the encounter in dramatic terms.

'I was attacked by a groyper in the U.S... he just didn't realize he had picked a Golani soldier!,' Haddad wrote.

He claimed the confrontation had begun when he faced a group of anti-Israel activists and argued that the discussion had broken down when Feitosa resorted to physical aggression.

'He tried to turn the debate physical in the studio, and in the parking lot he tried to settle the score and attacked me from behind,' Haddad said.

Haddad added that Feitosa had 'picked the wrong person', referring to his own previous military experience.

I was attacked by a groyper in the U.S... he just didn’t realize he had picked a Golani soldier!

I came today to take part in a filmed debate against a group of anti-Israel activists, with the person debating me constantly changing. At one point, a man who was clearly a groyper… pic.twitter.com/Tk1s0tlbmB — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) August 11, 2026

Haddad Files Police Report Over the Attack

Haddad announced that he had filed a police report against the person he says attacked him, signalling that he wants the confrontation formally investigated.

'I have filed a police report against my attacker. He will soon be arrested and I hope he's prosecuted here in the US,' Haddad said.

'People like him have one place, behind bars.'

The statement does not mean an arrest or prosecution has already occurred. Any arrest, charge or conviction would depend on the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

I have filed a police report against my attacker. He will soon be arrested and I hope he’s prosecuted here in the US.

People like him have one place - behind bars. pic.twitter.com/7UjqDZNrYX — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) August 11, 2026

Feitosa's Political Background Adds Another Twist

The identity of Haddad's attacker has added another political dimension to an already explosive confrontation.

Feitosa previously sought the Republican nomination in California's 30th Congressional District but was eliminated from the race after receiving only a small share of the vote.

His involvement in the podcast confrontation has now placed him at the centre of a viral political dispute that extends far beyond the original argument over Gaza.

Haddad has described Feitosa as a 'neo-Nazi', but that is Haddad's characterisation and should not be treated as an established fact without independent evidence. The supplied report does not provide evidence establishing that Feitosa belongs to a neo-Nazi organisation.