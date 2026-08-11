Donald Trump's once-dominant MAGA movement is 'dead' and dragging the US right down with it, a far-right influencer has claimed, warning that broken promises by the President have left 'the populist left' holding the political momentum ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and Christian nationalist who built his notoriety as a loyal foot soldier for Trump's 'Make America Great Again' project, turned publicly on the movement this week.

In a post on Monday, Fuentes announced that 'MAGA is not only dead, it is sucking all the oxygen out of the room for any potential new movement to grow,' arguing that Trump's decisions in office had not only demoralised his own base but blocked the emergence of a fresh far-right force.

Fuentes, whose rhetoric has anchored the most extreme edge of Trumpism for years, said the reasons for the collapse were obvious to those on the inside.

He pointed to what he called Trump's 'broken promises over immigration, Iran and Epstein' and insisted those decisions 'have completely deflated any enthusiasm on the right.' In his telling, the consequence is stark. 'The populist left has all the energy now,' he added.

MAGA Backlash Against Donald Trump Spreads on the Right

Fuentes' denunciation lands after a steady drip of high-profile MAGA loyalists peeling away from Trump over the past year. The defections cut across the whole constellation of pro-Trump media, Congress and activist circles that once treated the president as a political messiah.

Read more 'The Nation's House Is on Fire': Baptist Pastor Warns MAGA Preys on Racist and Misogynistic Tropes 'The Nation's House Is on Fire': Baptist Pastor Warns MAGA Preys on Racist and Misogynistic Tropes

According to the report, Alex Jones, the conspiracy broadcaster who spent years pushing Trump's narrative, has openly broken with him. So have Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and right-wing commentator Candace Owens. All were once regarded as among Trump's fiercest defenders.

Their grievances are specific and unusually aligned. Several have accused Trump of mishandling or obscuring information relating to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose network of associates has been the subject of intense speculation on the far right. Others argue Trump has been 'too soft' on immigration despite his hardline rhetoric, and that his willingness to launch war overseas violates the 'America First' doctrine that underpinned his rise.

Taken together, these complaints describe something close to ideological betrayal in the eyes of his own movement. Fuentes' intervention gives that anger a sharper edge, suggesting not just disappointment but a belief that Trump has poisoned the well for any successor project on the right.

Donald Trump's MAGA Brand Becomes a Liability for Republicans

Mainstream Republicans are dealing with a more immediate problem. While figures such as Fuentes fret over the death of MAGA as an energising force, party strategists are watching Trump's brand weigh down their prospects in the 2026 midterms.

Polling cited in the report indicates that Trump's decision to go to war with Iran has triggered economic blowback painful enough to dent one of the GOP's most cherished claims, that it is the party of economic competence and national security.

New data show Republicans have lost their traditional edge over Democrats on both issues, a reversal that would have been hard to imagine a few years ago.

On the generic House ballot, shows Republicans trailing Democrats by 7 points. For a network whose surveys are frequently cited by conservatives as a corrective to what they view as liberal-leaning pollsters, that margin is sobering.

According to the report, it represents the largest lead has ever recorded for either party since it began polling in 1996. That kind of deficit does not just threaten the GOP's grip on the House. Conservative commentators are said to be 'sounding the alarm' that the party could also lose control of the Senate, an outcome that would reshuffle power in Washington and leave Trump's movement with even less institutional influence than it has now.

As Donald Trump Falters, a Populist Left Steps In

Fuentes' argument that MAGA's demise has cleared space for a different sort of populism is not purely theoretical. He states that while the right has been bogged down in internal feuds over Trump, candidates from the populist left have quietly accumulated wins.

The first major marker came last year with the election of New York mayor Zoran Mamdani, whose victory was seen by many progressives as proof that explicitly left-wing, anti-establishment messaging could succeed in a major US city. Since then, a string of Democratic Socialists and left-leaning insurgents have captured primaries across the country.

Names such as Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila-Chevalier in New York, and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, are cited as part of this wave. Their campaigns have largely framed politics around class, healthcare, housing and foreign policy restraint, speaking to the same sense of disillusionment with the political establishment that MAGA once channelled on the right.

The contrast is pointed. Where Trump's world is now defined by recriminations over Epstein, Iran and immigration, young left candidates are running on concrete material demands and, in some cases, winning.

Fuentes' lament that MAGA is 'sucking all the oxygen out of the room' captures a paradox that many on the right now acknowledge in private. Even as Trump dominates attention, his presence may be preventing conservatives from building anything that can outlast him.

Nothing in Fuentes' assessment has been independently verified beyond his own public statements and the observable electoral trends, and his claims about Trump's motives and decisions remain just that: claims. Still, the fact that such a central Trump ally is now prepared to call the movement 'dead' is a measure of how far the president's star has fallen within parts of the coalition he once electrified.