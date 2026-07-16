The internet moved quickly after reports of Senator Lindsey Graham's death, but one viral claim stood out from the flood of reactions. A self-described former escort alleged on social media that Graham had secretly paid for same-sex encounters years ago while publicly supporting policies criticised by LGBTQ+ advocates.

The post rapidly gained attention, fuelling fresh debate about political hypocrisy and the responsibility of sharing explosive accusations online. However, despite the widespread discussion, there is no publicly verified evidence supporting the allegations, which remain unsubstantiated.

Escort Alleges Secret Encounters With Lindsey Graham

The controversy began when a social media personality identifying as Jesse James Rose published a lengthy post describing an alleged encounter with Graham that purportedly took place more than a decade ago. The individual claimed Graham had paid for a private meeting while presenting himself very differently in public.

The post also alleged that the encounter took place before the writer transitioned and suggested the money received helped pay for education and living expenses. It further claimed that Graham was identified only later through rumours that had circulated online for years.

The allegations quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, where thousands of users shared screenshots and debated the story. Some accepted the claims as credible because of long-running speculation surrounding Graham's private life, while others urged caution, pointing out that viral posts alone do not establish facts.

Viral Post Revives 'Lady G' Rumours

The viral post also revived years of online speculation surrounding Graham, including the nickname 'Lady G,' which has circulated on social media for several years without being supported by verified evidence.

Supporters of the viral claims argued that public officials should face greater scrutiny if their private conduct directly contradicts their public positions. Others countered that speculation about a person's sexuality should never be treated as evidence and warned against repeating rumours without proof.

The discussion soon broadened beyond Graham himself to focus on a wider political issue. Many commentators argued that if a politician privately engaged in conduct while publicly supporting policies that negatively affected the same community, voters would have legitimate questions about integrity and consistency.

Transgender author claims Lindsey Graham wore 'red lingerie' and had him do 'unspeakable things' before transition



Jesse James Rose credits the late senator for having 'financial security and lack of student loans' pic.twitter.com/GgsuM4BtKn — RT (@RT_com) July 13, 2026

Allegations Renew Debate Over LGBTQ Record

The renewed attention also highlighted Graham's record on LGBTQ+ issues, which has drawn criticism from advocacy groups over the years. Although Graham has not consistently centred his political career on LGBTQ+ legislation, he has supported Republican positions that many LGBTQ+ organisations have opposed.

That history became central to online discussions after the allegations surfaced. Critics argued that, if the claims were ever proven true, they would represent a striking example of political hypocrisy.

Read more Jesse James Rose's Viral 'Eulogy for a Hypocrite' Reignites Lindsey Graham Debate Over GOP Convention Grindr Claims Jesse James Rose's Viral 'Eulogy for a Hypocrite' Reignites Lindsey Graham Debate Over GOP Convention Grindr Claims

At the same time, legal experts and media observers cautioned that accusations circulating on social media should not be confused with verified reporting. In the absence of corroborating evidence, repeating allegations as fact risks spreading misinformation and unfairly damaging reputations.

The situation also illustrates how quickly social media can shape public conversation. A single post from one individual was enough to dominate online discussions, even though no independent investigation has confirmed the claims.

At the time of publication, no independent evidence had emerged to verify the allegations. No documents, recordings or other publicly available material have substantiated the claims.