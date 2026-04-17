A single notification on a mobile screen can spark a wave of relief or a tide of devastation. Such was the case for those following Nancy Guthrie's disappearance after a misleading post from the Pima County Sheriff's Department on social media.

The controversy began when @PimaSheriff posted on their official X account about a missing persons case. The notably brief post carried a weight that the department seemingly failed to anticipate. Within minutes, the comment section became a digital battlefield where grief-stricken citizens and frustrated observers voiced their outrage.

The Controversial Post: 'Nancy Has Been Located'

The social media post in question simply stated, 'Update: Nancy has been located.' The announcement referred to Nancy Radakovich, an 82-year-old woman who had been reported missing on 16 April and was found safe. Radakovich's recovery is an unambiguously positive outcome, and her case has no connection to that of Nancy Guthrie.

However, the department's failure to include a surname in the post had immediate consequences. Thousands of followers assumed the update pertained to Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's 'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing since 1 February 2026 and whose case has gripped the local community for over two months. The lack of clarity caused a momentary surge of false hope, followed by crushing disappointment for those who have been following Guthrie's case.

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Angry Netizens Slam Pima County Department

The reaction from the online community was swift and uncompromising. Social media users were furious that the Pima County Sheriff's Department's X account did not include a surname in such a sensitive update. One critic posted, 'You need to fire your social media manager. This was so out of touch!'

Many also accused the department of being purposefully clickbaity or dangerously negligent. One user expressed the collective heartbreak of many followers, stating, 'I LITERALLY THOUGHT THIS WAS NANCY GUTHRIE. THE WAY MY HEART JUST DROPPED!'

Others were more direct in their criticism. 'You guys are idiots. Post the LAST NAME,' one wrote. The sentiment that the department 'knew what they were doing' with the vague post was a recurring theme throughout hundreds of critical replies.

You need to fire your social media manager. This was so out of touch! — Chelsea 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ChelseaACconsrv) April 17, 2026

I LITERALLY THOUGHT THIS WAS NANCY GUTHRIE. THE WAY MY HEART JUST DROPPED! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 17, 2026

You knew what you were doing with that title. What the hell! — lifesaparty36 (@lifesaparty36) April 17, 2026

What an embarrassing police department to do that. Nice that they found her though, but wow. — Chris Stapleton (@nyyankee488) April 17, 2026

You guys are idiots. Post the LAST NAME. — Rose Thrun (@RoseThrun) April 17, 2026

Sheriff Nanos Faces Criticism

This latest communication blunder has provided fresh ammunition for those who have long criticised Sheriff Chris Nanos' leadership. Under his tenure, the department has faced various challenges, but this public display of perceived insensitivity has intensified calls for internal reform.

Critics argue that such a basic error reflects a broader culture of administrative failure within the organisation. 'What an embarrassing police department to do that. Nice that they found her though, but wow,' one commenter wrote. Another added, 'Only Pima County Sheriff's Department would put out a story like this. Shameful.' These reactions suggest that public trust in the department's ability to handle sensitive information is at a significant low.

Only Pima County Sheriff’s Departmet would put out a story like this. Shameful. — Notthistime (@HowITweet80) April 17, 2026

Nancy Guthrie Update

As the hunt for Nancy Guthrie continues, the tension in Pima County remains high as the search surpasses the 75-day mark. Despite a substantial reward of $1 million (approximately £740,000) for information leading to her whereabouts, official leads have been scarce. This lack of progress has led to increased speculation and the emergence of troubling theories regarding her disappearance.

A recent investigative report has added fuel to the fire, with social media commentator Jonathan Lee Riches claiming the disappearance might be an 'inside job.' Riches stated that '90% of kidnapping cases are family/acquaintance involvement' and that '80% of my viewers think Annie and Tommaso are involved,' while clarifying he was not directly accusing family members and that the 'case appears to be botched.'

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has, however, explicitly cleared the Guthrie family of suspicion. 'To be clear...the Guthrie family, to include all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,' he said. 'To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel.'

As the community continues to search for answers, many feel the search has stalled. The public, however, remains hopeful for a breakthrough.