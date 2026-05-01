Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie has revealed that his sister, 38-year-old Christina Lynn Downer, who went missing in Los Angeles late last year, has been declared dead and that the Los Angeles Police Department has reclassified her case as a homicide investigation, according to a statement he posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 29 April.

In his latest post, Fowlie wrote that 'the LAPD has informed our family that Christina is no longer alive, and the case has officially transitioned from a missing person to a homicide investigation.'

He did not share specific details about when or where her remains were found, and the LAPD has not publicly confirmed those details.

Outlets including NewsNation and People have reported on Fowlie's statement and noted that police are investigating her death as suspected murder, but official comment from the department has yet to be published.

Jimmy Fowlie's Public Plea For Missing Sister Christina

'My sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn't safe,' he wrote, asking people to share the post and providing a LAPD phone number and case reference.

In a follow-up post on 23 December, he narrowed her last known whereabouts to the Koreatown neighbourhood and said she had been active on social media until 15 December. He added that he had personally heard from her on 26 November.

One detail that troubled him early on was the mismatch between apparent digital activity and real-world contact. On 31 December, Fowlie said the last time anyone had spoken to Christina on the phone was 5 October, yet text messages from her number had continued into December.

Detectives, he noted at the time, had advised the family not to share certain information publicly so as not to compromise the investigation.

Claims Of A 'False Narrative' Around Christina Downer

In his 29 April update, Jimmy Fowlie went further, alleging that someone had been using Christina's phone and social media accounts in the crucial weeks before she was reported missing.

'We have reason to believe that in the weeks before she went missing, her phone and social media were compromised,' he wrote. 'The individual(s) in possession of her phone used it to hide the fact she was gone, to ask for money and to create a false narrative that she was going "off the grid".'

Fowlie did not specify who he believes might have been behind the activity, what sums of money were requested or who received those messages. There is no independent confirmation in the material available that her accounts were hacked or that money was successfully obtained, and no suspect has been publicly identified.

What stands out in his statement is the fear that Christina is being erased not only physically but digitally.

'I am sharing this because I believe that whoever is responsible is hoping to erase her in every way possible,' he said.

A Sister Who 'Has Never Dropped Off Before'

Read more 'SNL' Writer Jimmy Fowlie's Sister's Death: LAPD Launches Homicide Probe Into Christina Downer Case 'SNL' Writer Jimmy Fowlie's Sister's Death: LAPD Launches Homicide Probe Into Christina Downer Case

Throughout his appeals, Fowlie has tried to anchor the case in who Christina was before she vanished.

In January, he stressed that his sister had 'no history of mental illness' and 'has never dropped off before.'

He also gave small, concrete details that made her more than a name on a poster. On 23 December, he described her bond with her dog: 'Christina is very attached to her dog Rex. He's a min pin and if you see her chances are he'd be with her.'

It was a line that many followers seized on, sharing images of miniature pinschers and re-posting his appeal.

His earlier posts show a man trying to balance hope with realism. 'Thank you to everyone who has gotten the word out,' he wrote as the search continued. 'I'll share updates as I get them.' Behind those updates, as he later admitted, was mounting dread. In a 19 January message he said he was 'thinking about her everyday.'

LAPD Homicide Investigation And A Brother's Next Steps

In the wake of the LAPD's notification, Fowlie has shifted from searching for a missing person to demanding justice in a homicide case.

'Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable,' he wrote in his most recent statement.

He also appealed directly to potential witnesses, saying he believed 'there is a chance that someone who knows something might find the courage to step forward.'

The LAPD has not, in the material provided, outlined what prompted the reclassification from missing person to homicide or disclosed any forensic findings, suspects or persons of interest.

People magazine has said it has contacted the department for comment. Until investigators speak in detail, the circumstances of Christina's death, and how closely they track with Fowlie's suspicions about compromised devices and fabricated messages, remain unclear.

Alongside his words, Fowlie posted photographs of Christina from childhood and adulthood, including images of the siblings together, underscoring his insistence that she 'was a beautiful person who matters in this world, especially to me.'

He ended his statement by saying he would step back from social media 'due to the intense overwhelming feelings.'

'My sister can no longer advocate for herself, but I can and I hope you will too,' he wrote, asking people to share her story.

For now, the formal investigation rests with homicide detectives.

Details on Christina's Disappearance

Fowlie first went public about Christina's disappearance on 22 December 2025, posting an official missing person flyer and urging followers to contact detectives. At that point, he said his sister had last been seen in Los Angeles and was believed to be using either her married name, Downer, or her maiden name, Fowlie.

The news came after months in which Fowlie, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and other comedy projects, had used his public profile to plead for help in tracing Christina.

She was first reported missing to the LAPD in December, several weeks after relatives last heard from her, and her disappearance quickly became a deeply personal campaign for the Emmy-winning writer and performer, who repeatedly stressed that she had never abruptly cut contact before.